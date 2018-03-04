 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Summerfield's Jonathan Leatt, an 11-year-old McNeal student, soars above the ground as he wins the overall 5K race in 18:28.

Take Stock awareness rises

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Summerfield's Jonathan Leatt, an 11-year-old McNeal student, soars above the ground as he wins the overall 5K race in 18:28.

Buy this Photo
Maddie Whittemore, a Southeast High drum major, gets directing help from the Bayshore High Bruin (senior Theo Davis).

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Maddie Whittemore, a Southeast High drum major, gets directing help from the Bayshore High Bruin (senior Theo Davis).

Buy this Photo
The race staff is prepared for thirsty children.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

The race staff is prepared for thirsty children.

Buy this Photo
Runners prepare for the start of the 5K event.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Runners prepare for the start of the 5K event.

Buy this Photo
Then it's off to the races ...

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Then it's off to the races ...

Buy this Photo
Bradenton's Kyle Enfinger won the 4-year-old boys division of the Fun Run.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Bradenton's Kyle Enfinger won the 4-year-old boys division of the Fun Run.

Buy this Photo
Heritage Harbour's Henry Kriby, 4, gives his mom, Jessica, a hug after earning a trophy.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Heritage Harbour's Henry Kriby, 4, gives his mom, Jessica, a hug after earning a trophy.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Liam Pacheco, 6, gets support from mom, Aileen Pacheco, before beginning his race.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Liam Pacheco, 6, gets support from mom, Aileen Pacheco, before beginning his race.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Reese Phillips, 5, finds the right starting line with help from mom, Kristen Phillips, and volunteer Eriel Crispin.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Parrish's Reese Phillips, 5, finds the right starting line with help from mom, Kristen Phillips, and volunteer Eriel Crispin.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High JROTC members Steven Spicer, Matthew Hess, Ethan McDonald and Camrin Suggs present the colors.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch High JROTC members Steven Spicer, Matthew Hess, Ethan McDonald and Camrin Suggs present the colors.

Buy this Photo
Eddie Palencia, 17, of Bayshore High warms up for the 10K race.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Eddie Palencia, 17, of Bayshore High warms up for the 10K race.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Andrew Swanson checks his time after finishing the 10K.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Sarasota's Andrew Swanson checks his time after finishing the 10K.

Buy this Photo
Almost 2,000 t-shirts were distributed.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Almost 2,000 t-shirts were distributed.

Buy this Photo
Race Director Doug Schiller gives instructions before the Fun Run.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Race Director Doug Schiller gives instructions before the Fun Run.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton's Erin Lijoy triumphed in the 3-4 age group girls category.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Bradenton's Erin Lijoy triumphed in the 3-4 age group girls category.

Buy this Photo
Diana Greene, the School District of Manatee County superintendent, offers encouragement at the start of the race.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Diana Greene, the School District of Manatee County superintendent, offers encouragement at the start of the race.

Buy this Photo
The children's races are fast and furious, with a lot of smiles.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

The children's races are fast and furious, with a lot of smiles.

Buy this Photo
A mass of humanity swept down Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

A mass of humanity swept down Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

Buy this Photo
Take Stock Executive Director Jamie Serino hands out awards following the kids' races.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Take Stock Executive Director Jamie Serino hands out awards following the kids' races.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Main Street is bustling, even as the sun rises.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Lakewood Main Street is bustling, even as the sun rises.

Buy this Photo
GreyHawk's Zachariah Kersey, 9, shows off his trophy for winning his age division.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

GreyHawk's Zachariah Kersey, 9, shows off his trophy for winning his age division.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Tatum Gordon gives encouragement to her 4-year-old daughter, River, before the race. The Gordons were representing Clean Juice, a new business at the Mall at University Town Center.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Tatum Gordon gives encouragement to her 4-year-old daughter, River, before the race. The Gordons were representing Clean Juice, a new business at the Mall at University Town Center.

Buy this Photo
Southeast High drummer Kaleb Benony gets unexpected help from the Bayshore Bruin mascot, Theo Davis.

Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018 |

Southeast High drummer Kaleb Benony gets unexpected help from the Bayshore Bruin mascot, Theo Davis.

Buy this Photo
Share
Benefit runs help students reach the academic finish line.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Jonathan Leatt, an 11-year-old Summerfield resident and Gilbert McNeal student, recorded an impressive number in winning the open division of the Take Stock 5K run in a personal-best 18:28 on March 4.

But another number was even more important at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Take Stock Executive Director Jamie Serino said more than 1,700 participants had signed up for the event and that number was climbing as race time approached. Race officials expected a record crowd.

The ninth annual event, which features 5K, 10K and children's fun runs, presented scholarships to five schools, including East County's R. Dan Nolan Middle School, for signing up 300 or more participants. Each school will present the scholarship to the student of its choice.

All of the funds raised benefit Take Stock in Children of Manatee County and support its scholarship and mentorship program.

Serino said the event is important in raising community awareness about Take Stock's mission. 

The 10K race was won by Bradenton's Corey Peyerk, 34, in 35.49.

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement