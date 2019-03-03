 Skip to main content
The 10th anniversary Take Stock in Children 5K set a record with more than 2,000 participants at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Take Stock 5K continues to rise in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The 10th anniversary Take Stock in Children 5K set a record with more than 2,000 participants at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Palmetto High's Collin Butzow crossed the finish line in 17:32 to win the 5K.

Jamie Serino, the executive director of Take Stock in Children-Manatee County, was thrilled with the turnout for the race.

Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old Jace Parsons runs toward the front of his age group race.

Runners try to find some elbow room at the start of the 5K.

Vincent Foderingham (center), the president and board chair of Take Stock, said it was an amazing turnout.

Gullett Elementary School's Running Club was well-represented at the race.

Sabel Harbour 9-year-old Alexis Hutter shows off her third-place trophy.

Bradenton 9-year-old Ellie Havell waves her first-place trophy.

Parrish's Mikayla Smith bursts to the lead of the 5-6 age group race.

Cathy Fragale, a coach at Orangetheory of University Park, warms up the runners.

Chompy, the Gullett Elementary Gators' mascot, does the chomp.

Lakewood Ranch's Cody Tana gets ready for the 4-year-old race.

Volunteers Shaiyan Pierre and her mom, Kedna Pierre, manned the Q-Z station.

Sarasota's J.J. Twyford has his race number pinned on his shirt by mom, Angie.

Sarasota's Nina Vannucci sings the National Anthem.

The huge turnout will generate six to eight college scholarships for Manatee County students in need.

Runners in the 5K head to the finish line.

Runners turn off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard on to Lakewood Main Street at the finish of the 5K.

The 5- and 6-year-old class race was off to a roaring start.

Gullett first-grader Era Gibbons and her dad, Andrew, both competed in the race.

Gullett Elementary's Zachariah Kersey (1045) led the 10-11 age group race from the beginning to the end.

Corey Tonitis, Christopher Camacho, Brandon Canales and Darius Norwood of Palmetto High School present the colors.

Parrish 2-year-old Hazel Hirshman didn't run, but she was having plenty of fun.

Nine-year-old Sabel Harbour resident Alexis Hutter leads her age group race.

More than 2,000 participates pack the course to benefit Manatee County students.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Running in the Kids Race of the Take Stock 5K on March 3 at Lakewood Ranch Main Street was just part of a much longer voyage for B.D. Gullett Elementary first-grader Era Gibbons.

Her father, Andrew, explained Era belongs to the Hundred Mile Club which is part of the Running Club at Gullett.

"It's been a great idea for her," Andrew said. "She loves it."

The Take Stock 5K has been a great idea in helping Manatee County's students. Funds from this year's race, which drew a record 2,000 participants, will fund between six to eight scholarships for students in need.

"This is amazing," said Vincent Foderingham, who is the president and board chair of Take Stock in Children-Manatee. "It shows our level of visibility has risen. We have a bigger presence and this race is proof."

 

 

 

