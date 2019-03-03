Take Stock 5K continues to rise in Lakewood Ranch

Running in the Kids Race of the Take Stock 5K on March 3 at Lakewood Ranch Main Street was just part of a much longer voyage for B.D. Gullett Elementary first-grader Era Gibbons.

Her father, Andrew, explained Era belongs to the Hundred Mile Club which is part of the Running Club at Gullett.

"It's been a great idea for her," Andrew said. "She loves it."

The Take Stock 5K has been a great idea in helping Manatee County's students. Funds from this year's race, which drew a record 2,000 participants, will fund between six to eight scholarships for students in need.

"This is amazing," said Vincent Foderingham, who is the president and board chair of Take Stock in Children-Manatee. "It shows our level of visibility has risen. We have a bigger presence and this race is proof."