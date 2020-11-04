Swinging back into season

Welcome back lunches are one of the social markers of season on Longboat Key, and the Women's Golf Association teed up its winter season on Nov. 3.

It was also Election Day, and one of the first days to actually feel like fall on the island. A couple of golfing foursomes donned autumnal outfits for the luncheon, and gourds in red and yellow decorated the outdoor tables.

Golfers gathered at the Harbourside portion of the Longboat Key Club for the association's welcome back luncheon, which was held on the patio as opposed to its usual place in the ballroom. Masks were to be worn to and from tables and Rick Konsavage, the club's managing director, reminded the association that masks, sanitizing and social distancing are top priorities.

"Never let your guard down," Konsavage said. "We're going to have fun and continue to go, but we don't need a bump in the road."