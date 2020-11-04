 Skip to main content
Golfers parked their carts and then headed to their lunch tables just steps away.

Swinging back into season

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

Jeanne Musorofiti and Donna Pettinato

Jeanne Musorofiti and Donna Pettinato

Jan Van Iten, Tracey Cormier and Sandy Finnegan

Jan Van Iten, Tracey Cormier and Sandy Finnegan

Becky Smothers, Marlene Wilkening, Arleen Klein and Sandy Fulkerson

Becky Smothers, Marlene Wilkening, Arleen Klein and Sandy Fulkerson

Debi Wilson and Betsy Gentile

Debi Wilson and Betsy Gentile

Rosa Stanfield, Judy Posner and Lynne Koy

Rosa Stanfield, Judy Posner and Lynne Koy

Chris Hersburger, Marione Levine, Katie Moulton and Barbara Brizdle

Chris Hersburger, Marione Levine, Katie Moulton and Barbara Brizdle

Golf pros Terry O'Hara and Jim Richard tally the day's winners.

Golf pros Terry O'Hara and Jim Richard tally the day's winners.

The golfers sat on both levels of the patio.

The golfers sat on both levels of the patio.

President Margaret Lachmann addresses the club.

President Margaret Lachmann addresses the club.

Women's Golf Association on Longboat Key meets again.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Welcome back lunches are one of the social markers of season on Longboat Key, and the Women's Golf Association teed up its winter season on Nov. 3. 

It was also Election Day, and one of the first days to actually feel like fall on the island. A couple of golfing foursomes donned autumnal outfits for the luncheon, and gourds in red and yellow decorated the outdoor tables. 

Golfers gathered at the Harbourside portion of the Longboat Key Club for the association's welcome back luncheon, which was held on the patio as opposed to its usual place in the ballroom. Masks were to be worn to and from tables and Rick Konsavage, the club's managing director, reminded the association that masks, sanitizing and social distancing are top priorities. 

"Never let your guard down," Konsavage said. "We're going to have fun and continue to go, but we don't need a bump in the road." 

