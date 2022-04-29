 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
First graders Kingston Miller, Reghen Miller and Tomas Norwood strike a superhero pose.

Superheroes take over Braden River Elementary in Lakewood Ranch

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

First graders Kingston Miller, Reghen Miller and Tomas Norwood strike a superhero pose.

Melanie Hayes Petty takes a selfie with her daughter Colette Petty, a first grader, on Superhero Day at Braden River Elementary.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Melanie Hayes Petty takes a selfie with her daughter Colette Petty, a first grader, on Superhero Day at Braden River Elementary.

Braden River Elementary School parents Corey Menett, Chantel Kinyon, John Turner and Yajaira Delgado dress as superheroes during students' lunch periods.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Braden River Elementary School parents Corey Menett, Chantel Kinyon, John Turner and Yajaira Delgado dress as superheroes during students' lunch periods.

Joseph and Anna Warcewicz surprise their children, first graders John and Aiden, by dressing as Peter Quill and Gamora from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Joseph and Anna Warcewicz surprise their children, first graders John and Aiden, by dressing as Peter Quill and Gamora from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Fourth graders Kara Young, Dylanger Appel, Desmond Barfield, Adam Ramirez, Reese Middleton and Jaxson Hofius bring Marvel superheroes to life at Braden River Elementary School.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Fourth graders Kara Young, Dylanger Appel, Desmond Barfield, Adam Ramirez, Reese Middleton and Jaxson Hofius bring Marvel superheroes to life at Braden River Elementary School.

Fifth graders Tamea Gibson, Anna Dorin, Jaidon Chhith and Brady Colcu listen as Deputy Tom Kaczmark explains why it's important to know their location so they can inform first responders when they arrive on a scene.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Fifth graders Tamea Gibson, Anna Dorin, Jaidon Chhith and Brady Colcu listen as Deputy Tom Kaczmark explains why it's important to know their location so they can inform first responders when they arrive on a scene.

Fifth grader Brady Colcu works to stop traffic during a demonstration on what to do when there is an accident.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Fifth grader Brady Colcu works to stop traffic during a demonstration on what to do when there is an accident.

The Villain Hall reminds students of negative sayings and thoughts they must ignore to be super.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

The Villain Hall reminds students of negative sayings and thoughts they must ignore to be super.

Fourth grade teacher Whitney McElhiney and her class celebrate Superhero Day at Braden River Elementary School.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Fourth grade teacher Whitney McElhiney and her class celebrate Superhero Day at Braden River Elementary School.

Fourth graders Milia Copeland, Lillian Ploger, Riley Buttery and Ava Sues bring D.C. comics characters to Braden River Elementary. Copeland says it was weird to see school walls decorated like comic strips.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Fourth graders Milia Copeland, Lillian Ploger, Riley Buttery and Ava Sues bring D.C. comics characters to Braden River Elementary. Copeland says it was weird to see school walls decorated like comic strips.

Tunde Szekely, Barbara Baeza, Mandi Nehring and Melanie Hayes Petty all dress as Wonder Woman for Superhero Day. Baeza says students can connect with superheroes and find them inspiring.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Tunde Szekely, Barbara Baeza, Mandi Nehring and Melanie Hayes Petty all dress as Wonder Woman for Superhero Day. Baeza says students can connect with superheroes and find them inspiring.

Detective Jon Feverston takes a class photos using a drone.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Detective Jon Feverston takes a class photos using a drone.

Fifth graders Logan Snyder and Ryland Neary talk to Deputy Tom Kaczmark about what to do if they see someone, like substitute teacher Ana Perreira, injured during an incident.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Fifth graders Logan Snyder and Ryland Neary talk to Deputy Tom Kaczmark about what to do if they see someone, like substitute teacher Ana Perreira, injured during an incident.

Share
Students, teachers and parents dress as superheroes, and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Crime Prevention team visits for Superhero Day.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Joseph and Anna Warcewicz wanted to surprise their first grade sons, John and Aiden, for Superhero Day on April 29 at Braden River Elementary School.

They decided to dress as Star-Lord, who is also known as Peter Quill, and Gamora from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," their sons' favorite movie. 

"The kids are big 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fans," Anna Warcewicz said. "They love the music in the movie."

Dozens of students, teachers and parents dressed as superheroes including Wonder Woman, Batman, Iron Man and Spider-Man for Superhero Day. 

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office Crime Prevention Unit came to the school to show that not all heroes wear capes. 

Deputy Tom Kaczmark told the students the importance of knowing where they are if an accident occurs as well as ensuring the scene is safe and knowing what injuries someone might have sustained. 

Detective Jon Feverston showed off the unit's drone by flying it safely around the car loop outside the school. He was even able to take a few class photos using the drone. 

Fifth grader Anna Dorin said it was interesting to see a little bit of what the Crime Prevention Unit does every day.

"It was cool to see the real superheroes who help protect everyone," Dorin said. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement