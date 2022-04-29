Superheroes take over Braden River Elementary in Lakewood Ranch

Joseph and Anna Warcewicz wanted to surprise their first grade sons, John and Aiden, for Superhero Day on April 29 at Braden River Elementary School.

They decided to dress as Star-Lord, who is also known as Peter Quill, and Gamora from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," their sons' favorite movie.

"The kids are big 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fans," Anna Warcewicz said. "They love the music in the movie."

Dozens of students, teachers and parents dressed as superheroes including Wonder Woman, Batman, Iron Man and Spider-Man for Superhero Day.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office Crime Prevention Unit came to the school to show that not all heroes wear capes.

Deputy Tom Kaczmark told the students the importance of knowing where they are if an accident occurs as well as ensuring the scene is safe and knowing what injuries someone might have sustained.

Detective Jon Feverston showed off the unit's drone by flying it safely around the car loop outside the school. He was even able to take a few class photos using the drone.

Fifth grader Anna Dorin said it was interesting to see a little bit of what the Crime Prevention Unit does every day.

"It was cool to see the real superheroes who help protect everyone," Dorin said.