Sunshine from Darkness hosts Inspiring Hope 2021 at Ritz Carlton

Hundreds gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota to fund mental health research and addiction recovery at the Sunshine from Darkness nonprofit's returning Inspiring Hope Dinner on Nov. 12.

The event featured guests mingling and bidding on gifts before sitting down for dinner and the night's program in the Ritz ballroon.

The night had two notable speakers — Steve Ford, son of former President Gerald Ford and Betty Ford, and major league baseball star Darryl Strawberry. Both spoke to the importance of addiction recovery.

Money raised at the event benefit the First Step of Sarasota nonprofit and the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.