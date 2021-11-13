 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairwomen Taylor Karp Teymuri and Sarah Karp

Sunshine from Darkness hosts Inspiring Hope 2021 at Ritz Carlton

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Co-chairwomen Taylor Karp Teymuri and Sarah Karp

Speaker Steve Ford, Jeffrey Peterson and speaker Darryl Strawberry

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Speaker Steve Ford, Jeffrey Peterson and speaker Darryl Strawberry

Maureen August, Judy Aleman, Steven Bloom and Dale Wolfson

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Maureen August, Judy Aleman, Steven Bloom and Dale Wolfson

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlson, Sarasota.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlson, Sarasota.

Frank DiNardo with Kathleen Krouse

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Frank DiNardo with Kathleen Krouse

Shawny Robey and speaker Steve Ford

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Shawny Robey and speaker Steve Ford

Christine Turner, Caitlyn Turner Ross, Umbreen Khalidi Majeed, Amalia Ivaldi and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Christine Turner, Caitlyn Turner Ross, Umbreen Khalidi Majeed, Amalia Ivaldi and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Demetrius Soteriou, Winston Kambondoma and Morgan Jaffray

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Demetrius Soteriou, Winston Kambondoma and Morgan Jaffray

Afzal Teymuri, Tammy Karp, Shak and Narges Teymuri

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Afzal Teymuri, Tammy Karp, Shak and Narges Teymuri

Richard Karp, president and CEO Jeffrey Peterson and Vernon Kearney

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Richard Karp, president and CEO Jeffrey Peterson and Vernon Kearney

Nate Jacobs and Jeremy Shelby

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Nate Jacobs and Jeremy Shelby

Charles Whitfield and Jane Roseboro

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Charles Whitfield and Jane Roseboro

Judy Genshaft and Joanne Nelson

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Judy Genshaft and Joanne Nelson

Amy and Michael Drake

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Amy and Michael Drake

Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise

Alysha Shelby, Elisabeth Waters, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Amie Austin, Donna Koffman and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Alysha Shelby, Elisabeth Waters, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Amie Austin, Donna Koffman and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Jenny Hazeltine and Samantha Albano

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Jenny Hazeltine and Samantha Albano

Tara and Jared Motzenbecker

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Tara and Jared Motzenbecker

Klara Spilkova and Sandra Gal

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Klara Spilkova and Sandra Gal

Megan Micale and Beth Green

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 |

Megan Micale and Beth Green

Share
The event was held on Nov. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Hundreds gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota to fund mental health research and addiction recovery at the Sunshine from Darkness nonprofit's returning Inspiring Hope Dinner on Nov. 12. 

The event featured guests mingling and bidding on gifts before sitting down for dinner and the night's program in the Ritz ballroon.

The night had two notable speakers — Steve Ford, son of former President Gerald Ford and Betty Ford, and major league baseball star Darryl Strawberry. Both spoke to the importance of addiction recovery. 

Money raised at the event benefit the First Step of Sarasota nonprofit and the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement