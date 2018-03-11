Suncoast Science Center revs up for race day

On March 10, dozens of teams made up of elementary and middle school students competed at Suncoast Science Center’s RC Car Race Day. The racing event was started by students three years ago and continues to be a student-run event. Students designed the cars, race tracks and graphics for the race using tools and machines available at the science center, from laser cutters to 3D printers.

The eLemonaders, a team made up of Braden River Elementary School students Lauren Wade, Addy Mayo and Abby Geiger, took a month designing and engineering their lemon-shaped car. “Our first car didn’t work so we designed our next car to look like a lemon as a joke,” explained Wade.

The teams competed in a drag race, lap race and a competition for best design.