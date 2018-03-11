 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ryan Barker shows of his Thundercat car.

Suncoast Science Center revs up for race day

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Ryan Barker shows of his Thundercat car.

Buy this Photo
Chantelle and Desmond Johnson with their children Brighton and Chiyah.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Chantelle and Desmond Johnson with their children Brighton and Chiyah.

Buy this Photo
Taytum French and Matthew Brown with their mouse-inspired race car.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Taytum French and Matthew Brown with their mouse-inspired race car.

Buy this Photo
Team Skullslayer Luke Hars and Damarion Abner

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Team Skullslayer Luke Hars and Damarion Abner

Buy this Photo
Luke Hars adds some finishing touches to his team's car.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Luke Hars adds some finishing touches to his team's car.

Buy this Photo
Team Wreckers Jonah Orchard and Paul Beecher with Team Alley Cat James and Luca Orchard

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Team Wreckers Jonah Orchard and Paul Beecher with Team Alley Cat James and Luca Orchard

Buy this Photo
Suncoast Science Center Executive Director Ping Faulhaber thanks volunteers during the event's opening ceremony.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Suncoast Science Center Executive Director Ping Faulhaber thanks volunteers during the event's opening ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Lillia Checcone and Gia Vanna strategize right before the drag race.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Lillia Checcone and Gia Vanna strategize right before the drag race.

Buy this Photo
Raquiel Frazier, Tyson Degree and Schrum of Team Rusty Gold win their first race in the drag competition.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Raquiel Frazier, Tyson Degree and Schrum of Team Rusty Gold win their first race in the drag competition.

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Buy this Photo
Spectators watch one of the first drag races of the event.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Spectators watch one of the first drag races of the event.

Buy this Photo
The lap track for this year's race.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

The lap track for this year's race.

Buy this Photo
Share
Student teams compete in this year's junkyard-themed RC Car Race Day.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On March 10, dozens of teams made up of elementary and middle school students competed at Suncoast Science Center’s RC Car Race Day. The racing event was started by students three years ago and continues to be a student-run event. Students designed the cars, race tracks and graphics for the race using tools and machines available at the science center, from laser cutters to 3D printers.  

The eLemonaders, a team made up of Braden River Elementary School students Lauren Wade, Addy Mayo and Abby Geiger, took a month designing and engineering their lemon-shaped car. “Our first car didn’t work so we designed our next car to look like a lemon as a joke,” explained Wade.

The teams competed in a drag race, lap race and a competition for best design.

Related Stories

Advertisement