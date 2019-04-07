 Skip to main content
This is the fourth year for the RC Custom Car Open.

Suncoast Science Center races the track

Marco Curlic races for his team, holding the remote control.

Ethan Benoit and Owen Maute

Madison Macdonald, Else Weinstein and Lynzee Miller

The board proclaimed the standings of the tournament.

Taytum French and Faith Gill

The cars had to run the entire length of the ramp and back.

The children used remote controls provided by the lab.

Lily Fici, Andrea Pellizzari and Gus Faris won the middle school races.

After the ramp races, students races their cars around an obstacle course track.

Students worked on their car in between races.

The track was built entirely by student volunteers in the Suncoast Science Center.

Elementary, middle and high school students teamed up to race remote control cars on April 6.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Ready, set, go (in miniature)!

The Remote Control Custom Car Open took place on April 6 at the Suncoast Science Center. Students were able to work on the cars for months in advance. They were all given the same base model of the remote control car and were able to build designs around it. Elementary, middle and high school students raced against each other in different events. 

There were 200 kids who participated in the race, which has a cap of 50 teams. This is the fourth annual race the Suncoast Science Center has hosted. 

