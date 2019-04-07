Suncoast Science Center races the track

Ready, set, go (in miniature)!

The Remote Control Custom Car Open took place on April 6 at the Suncoast Science Center. Students were able to work on the cars for months in advance. They were all given the same base model of the remote control car and were able to build designs around it. Elementary, middle and high school students raced against each other in different events.

There were 200 kids who participated in the race, which has a cap of 50 teams. This is the fourth annual race the Suncoast Science Center has hosted.