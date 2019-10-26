 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The NBP Dragons 200m premier/senior mixed 20 team (2) battles for position in a crowded field.

Dragon boat festival rocks Nathan Benderson Park

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The NBP Dragons 200m premier/senior mixed 20 team (2) battles for position in a crowded field.

Buy this Photo
The NBP Dragons 200m premier/senior mixed 20 team finished fifth in its qualifying heat (1:11.74).

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The NBP Dragons 200m premier/senior mixed 20 team finished fifth in its qualifying heat (1:11.74).

Buy this Photo
The Leatherneck Warriors 500m premier senior open 10/20 team powers to the finish line to win its qualifying heat (2:19.12).

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The Leatherneck Warriors 500m premier senior open 10/20 team powers to the finish line to win its qualifying heat (2:19.12).

Buy this Photo
The Charlotte Harbor Dragons 500m premier senior open 10/20 team finished fifth in its qualifying heat (2:41.12).

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The Charlotte Harbor Dragons 500m premier senior open 10/20 team finished fifth in its qualifying heat (2:41.12).

Buy this Photo
The NBP Dragons 200m premier/senior mixed 20 team warms up before the race.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The NBP Dragons 200m premier/senior mixed 20 team warms up before the race.

Buy this Photo
Wendy Lemoine, Kelly Cole and Donna Nepveu started Nathan Benderson Park's Dragon Boat 101 class three months ago, and are already competing at festivals with the NBP Dragons.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Wendy Lemoine, Kelly Cole and Donna Nepveu started Nathan Benderson Park's Dragon Boat 101 class three months ago, and are already competing at festivals with the NBP Dragons.

Buy this Photo
Each team uses a dragon boat provided by Pan Am Dragon Boat, so their dimensions and weight are exactly the same and no one gets an advantage.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

Each team uses a dragon boat provided by Pan Am Dragon Boat, so their dimensions and weight are exactly the same and no one gets an advantage.

Buy this Photo
The Vogue Dragons paddle to the beat of a drum in the 500m senior women 10 event. The team finished first in its qualifying heat (2:45.35).

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The Vogue Dragons paddle to the beat of a drum in the 500m senior women 10 event. The team finished first in its qualifying heat (2:45.35).

Buy this Photo
The wind, here blowing the American flag on top of the NBP finish tower, was whipping and causing choppy waters during the festival.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The wind, here blowing the American flag on top of the NBP finish tower, was whipping and causing choppy waters during the festival.

Buy this Photo
The HEAT Women and the K2N Wahine teams battle in the 500m premier/senior women 10/20 qualifying race.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The HEAT Women and the K2N Wahine teams battle in the 500m premier/senior women 10/20 qualifying race.

Buy this Photo
The NBP Dragons 500m premier/senior mixed 20 team paddles back to the dock after finishing fourth in its qualifying heat (2:26.50).

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The NBP Dragons 500m premier/senior mixed 20 team paddles back to the dock after finishing fourth in its qualifying heat (2:26.50).

Buy this Photo
The NBP Dragons 500m premier/senior mixed 20 team goes hard to the finish line. The team would finish fourth in its qualifying heat (2:26.50).

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The NBP Dragons 500m premier/senior mixed 20 team goes hard to the finish line. The team would finish fourth in its qualifying heat (2:26.50).

Buy this Photo
The NBP Dragons had two tents set up along the water. Dragon boat teams like to socialize before and after races.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The NBP Dragons had two tents set up along the water. Dragon boat teams like to socialize before and after races.

Buy this Photo
The NBP Dragons arrive at the dock.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 |

The NBP Dragons arrive at the dock.

Buy this Photo
Share
The event gave those new to the sport a chance to shine.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Nathan Benderson Park played host to the Suncoast International Dragon Boat Festival on Oct. 26. 

The event, organized by Pan Am Dragon Boat, saw teams compete in 200-, 500- and 1,000-meter races. The NBP Dragons, a dragon boat program which started about a year ago, were the only area team in the competition. This was the first festival for many of its members, including Wendy Lemoine, Kelly Cole and Donna Nepveu, who said the event was everything they hoped it would be. 

The thrill of being challenged physically, they said, is addicting. 

The Dragons finished fourth (2:28.53) in the 500-meter premier/senior mixed 20 and fifth in the 200-meter premier/senior mixed 20 (1:16.11) and the 1,000-meter premier/senior mixed 20 (5:10.24).

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement