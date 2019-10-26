Dragon boat festival rocks Nathan Benderson Park

Nathan Benderson Park played host to the Suncoast International Dragon Boat Festival on Oct. 26.

The event, organized by Pan Am Dragon Boat, saw teams compete in 200-, 500- and 1,000-meter races. The NBP Dragons, a dragon boat program which started about a year ago, were the only area team in the competition. This was the first festival for many of its members, including Wendy Lemoine, Kelly Cole and Donna Nepveu, who said the event was everything they hoped it would be.

The thrill of being challenged physically, they said, is addicting.

The Dragons finished fourth (2:28.53) in the 500-meter premier/senior mixed 20 and fifth in the 200-meter premier/senior mixed 20 (1:16.11) and the 1,000-meter premier/senior mixed 20 (5:10.24).