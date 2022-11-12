 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Tammy Norton, Lynn Kochanski and Diana Bingham live it up at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest. Photos by Liz Ramos.

Suncoast Food and Wine Fest once again the toast of Lakewood Ranch

Angelo DiFiore from Sofia's of Lakewood Ranch prepares prawns and saffron porcini risotto during a cooking demonstration at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Lakewood Ranch's Lisa and Jeff Martin enjoy tacos from Rosemary and Thyme while attending their first Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Lakewood Ranch's Alice Golub volunteers for the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch to serve wine. "I'm loving it," she says. "It's wonderful seeing everyone having a wonderful time for such a good cause."

Palmetto's Sara Parmenter and his sister, Tampa's Rachel Valari, make the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest a family event by going with their mother, aunt and other family members.

Juan Lerma and Marie Westerberg, who are baking and pastry arts students at Manatee Technical College, serve desserts.

Lakewood Ranch's Jill Wallace, Jessica Zeller and Terrie McKelvie have fun trying different wines and restaurants. "I always end up finding a new restaurant that I end up going to," Wallace says.

More than 100 wines are available to taste at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

Sarasota's Ray Shepherd can't wait to try the cabernet sauvignon poured by Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch member Russell Sexton.

Suncoast Food and Wine Fest offers a plethora of food and wine options.

Manatee Technical College has a constant long line of people waiting to sample their food, pastries and desserts.

Greyhawk Landing's Ron Halpern and Lynn Halpern are regulars at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest. "We're amazed at how packed it is," Lynn Halpern says.

Longboat Key's Richard Burtt and Elaine Vigneau have been attending the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest for the past 10 years. "The food is amazing, and the selection of wine is incredible," Burtt says.

The Isles' Kathy Barrie, Beth Flamini and Marion McGrath (front) spend time with friends and neighbors at Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

The Isles' Carolyn Stuhlfire attends Suncoast Food and Wine Fest with her friends and neighbors Kathy Barrie, Beth Flamini, Janine Terhaar, Marion McGrath and Jim McGrath.

Each tent at the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest is filled with hundreds of people tasting a variety of wines.

St. Petersburg's Tiffany Cox and Sarasota's Arlene Buckmaster have fun trying different wines and foods.

Javar Baity, a member of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, pours a glass of wine for Lakewood Ranch's Vanessa Heuss. "It's nice to see everyone enjoying themselves," Baity says.

Lakewood Ranch's Vanessa Heuss and Jenn Otterness toast to having fun at Suncoast Food and Wine Fest.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch offers another successful food and wine festival.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

 

After attending the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest, which was presented by the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch at the Premier Sports Campus, Lakewood National's Diana Bingham felt she had taken a tour.

"We get to taste a little of what Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch have to offer," Bingham said.

More than 40 restaurants were represented at the Nov. 12 event and approximately 100 wines were available for tasting.

Country Club's Tammy Norton was delighted by the choices.

"I love the diversity and trying wines we normally haven't had," Norton said. 

Lakewood Ranch's Jill Wallace has attended the festival at least six times enjoying the dozens of foods and wines offered.

"I always end up finding a new restaurant that I end up going to," Wallace said.

