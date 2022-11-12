Suncoast Food and Wine Fest once again the toast of Lakewood Ranch

After attending the Suncoast Food and Wine Fest, which was presented by the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch at the Premier Sports Campus, Lakewood National's Diana Bingham felt she had taken a tour.

"We get to taste a little of what Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch have to offer," Bingham said.

More than 40 restaurants were represented at the Nov. 12 event and approximately 100 wines were available for tasting.

Country Club's Tammy Norton was delighted by the choices.

"I love the diversity and trying wines we normally haven't had," Norton said.

Lakewood Ranch's Jill Wallace has attended the festival at least six times enjoying the dozens of foods and wines offered.

"I always end up finding a new restaurant that I end up going to," Wallace said.