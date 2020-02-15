Frontrunners emerge on day three of Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch

Peter Uihlein, a 30-year-old from New Bedford, Mass., leads the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic by one stroke at 18 under par after round three.

Uihlein, who has his PGA Tour card and is 178th in the FedEx Cup standings, shot six under par on Saturday, with seven birdies and one bogey. He is just ahead of Andrew Novak and Jack Maguire, who sit tied at 17 under par. Novak, a 24-year-old from Raleigh, N.C., also shot six under par on Saturday, while Maguire, a 25-year-old from St. Petersburg, shot five under par.

Behind that trio, four golfers are at 15 under par, and five are at 14 under par, meaning the tournament is still up for grabs despite Uihlein's lead.

Prior to the third round, Saturday saw the conclusion of the second round and the cut down to 70 golfers. Lakewoood National member Seath Lauer was one of the golfers who missed the five-under-par cut. He finished two over par.