 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
T.J. Vogel starts his third round on No. 1. He would birdie the hole. Vogel is 12 under par for the tournament.

Frontrunners emerge on day three of Suncoast Classic in Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

T.J. Vogel starts his third round on No. 1. He would birdie the hole. Vogel is 12 under par for the tournament.

Buy this Photo
Robert Garrigus, who entered the day tied for the lead at 12 under par, putts for par on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. He finished 15 under par and tied for fourth.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

Robert Garrigus, who entered the day tied for the lead at 12 under par, putts for par on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. He finished 15 under par and tied for fourth.

Buy this Photo
The LECOM Suncoast Classic trophy made an appearance at Lakewood National's first hole on day three.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

The LECOM Suncoast Classic trophy made an appearance at Lakewood National's first hole on day three.

Buy this Photo
Alex Chiarella hits onto the green on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National on day three of the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Chiarella is tied for fourth (15 under par).

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

Alex Chiarella hits onto the green on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National on day three of the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Chiarella is tied for fourth (15 under par).

Buy this Photo
Peter Uihlein watches his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Uihlein entered the day tied for the lead at 12 under par and remained in the lead when it finished, now at 18 under par.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

Peter Uihlein watches his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Uihlein entered the day tied for the lead at 12 under par and remained in the lead when it finished, now at 18 under par.

Buy this Photo
T.J. Vogel smashes a shot onto the green on No. 1 at Lakewood National.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

T.J. Vogel smashes a shot onto the green on No. 1 at Lakewood National.

Buy this Photo
The LECOM Suncoast Classic crowd watches the green at hole No. 17 at Lakewood National.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

The LECOM Suncoast Classic crowd watches the green at hole No. 17 at Lakewood National.

Buy this Photo
Nick Hardy watches his tee shot on No. 18 land. Hardy is four under par.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

Nick Hardy watches his tee shot on No. 18 land. Hardy is four under par.

Buy this Photo
Peter Uihlein putts for par on day three of the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He leads the tournament by one stroke after round three (18 under par).

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

Peter Uihlein putts for par on day three of the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He leads the tournament by one stroke after round three (18 under par).

Buy this Photo
Whee Kim prepares for his tee shot on hole No. 18 on day three of the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He finished four under par.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

Whee Kim prepares for his tee shot on hole No. 18 on day three of the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He finished four under par.

Buy this Photo
Trevor Cone kicks up some grass on No. 18. He would par the hole. Cone is one under par for the tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

Trevor Cone kicks up some grass on No. 18. He would par the hole. Cone is one under par for the tournament.

Buy this Photo
Greyson Sigg watches his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National hit the green. Sigg is 15 under par and tied for fourth after round three.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

Greyson Sigg watches his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National hit the green. Sigg is 15 under par and tied for fourth after round three.

Buy this Photo
Peter Uihlein hits his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Uihlein finished day three in the lead at 18 under par.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

Peter Uihlein hits his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Uihlein finished day three in the lead at 18 under par.

Buy this Photo
David Lipsky hits his second shot on hole No. 18. Lipsky would par the hole. He finished the day nine under par for the tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 |

David Lipsky hits his second shot on hole No. 18. Lipsky would par the hole. He finished the day nine under par for the tournament.

Buy this Photo
Share
The final day of the tournament, held at Lakewood National, should be a fantastic finish.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Peter Uihlein, a 30-year-old from New Bedford, Mass., leads the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic by one stroke at 18 under par after round three. 

Uihlein, who has his PGA Tour card and is 178th in the FedEx Cup standings, shot six under par on Saturday, with seven birdies and one bogey. He is just ahead of Andrew Novak and Jack Maguire, who sit tied at 17 under par. Novak, a 24-year-old from Raleigh, N.C., also shot six under par on Saturday, while Maguire, a 25-year-old from St. Petersburg, shot five under par. 

Behind that trio, four golfers are at 15 under par, and five are at 14 under par, meaning the tournament is still up for grabs despite Uihlein's lead. 

Prior to the third round, Saturday saw the conclusion of the second round and the cut down to 70 golfers. Lakewoood National member Seath Lauer was one of the golfers who missed the five-under-par cut. He finished two over par. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement