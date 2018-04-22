Suncoast Boat Show brings a wave of boating enthusiasts to Marina Jack

Thousands of boat lovers converged at Marina Jack for the 36th Annual Suncoast Boat Show. The weekend long event kicked off on Friday, April 20 and featured hundreds of boats, such as cruisers, bowriders, motor yachts and inflatables.

The event also featured vendors offering marine-themed clothing and accessories as well as free fishing clinics for children. New to this year’s boat show was Twiggy, the waterskiing squirrel, who gave several performances on Saturday and Sunday as part of her farewell tour.