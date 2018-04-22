 Skip to main content
Tracey and Ray Clarke explore a boat by Erickson Marine.

Suncoast Boat Show brings a wave of boating enthusiasts to Marina Jack

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Randall Hinely debuts his newest boat at the Suncoast Boat show.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Marina and Tony Arwell

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Angela and Malorie Powell

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Jimmy, Lisa and Ryan Halle

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Charlie, CJ and Ben Smith with Laura Blakey

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Gauro Coen show attendees how to use his vintage binoculars.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Helen and Mike Sorensen

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Amie Zukowski, Cheryl Greenwood, Kyle Zukowski, Darren Zukowski and Jeremy Zukowski

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Twiggy the water skiing squirrel during his first performance at the Suncoast Boat Show

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Twiggy the water skiing squirrel

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Twiggy the water skiing squirrel

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Katie, Andrew and Adam Lyda volunteer to help Twiggy the water skiing squirrel with her performance.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Twiggy the water skiing squirrel wows the crowd.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Twiggy the water skiing squirrel wows the crowd.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

This year's boat show brought Twiggy, the waterskiing squirrel.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Thousands of boat lovers converged at Marina Jack for the 36th Annual Suncoast Boat Show. The weekend long event kicked off on Friday, April 20 and featured hundreds of boats, such as cruisers, bowriders, motor yachts and inflatables.

The event also featured vendors offering marine-themed clothing and accessories as well as free fishing clinics for children. New to this year’s boat show was Twiggy, the waterskiing squirrel, who gave several performances on Saturday and Sunday as part of her farewell tour.

