 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Andrea Boyd and Megan Hipps. Photos courtesy Lori Sax

SunCoast Blood Centers hosts 10th annual Red Hot Gala

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Andrea Boyd and Megan Hipps. Photos courtesy Lori Sax

Monica Horne, David Sheehan, Lachae Burress and Brad Germain

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Monica Horne, David Sheehan, Lachae Burress and Brad Germain

Anthony and Alexandra Baldo

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Anthony and Alexandra Baldo

Stacey and David Crawford

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Stacey and David Crawford

Danielle Napolitan and Mars Moxley

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Danielle Napolitan and Mars Moxley

Renee Phinney, Glen Reith and Allison Werner

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Renee Phinney, Glen Reith and Allison Werner

Sarah Daily and Alicia Bolduc

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Sarah Daily and Alicia Bolduc

Shilpa Chadha and Sovad Dreyfus

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Shilpa Chadha and Sovad Dreyfus

Tim Fahey, Lori Knight and Troy Childs

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Tim Fahey, Lori Knight and Troy Childs

Raquel Stillman and Jay Haren

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Raquel Stillman and Jay Haren

Jaelen Childs and Tyler Copeland

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 |

Jaelen Childs and Tyler Copeland

Share
The event was held Sept. 24.
by: Guest Writer

SunCoast Blood Centers hosted a fun night of gambling for a cause during its 10th annual Red Hot Gala at the Sarasota Hyatt Regency on Sept. 24. 

Guests mingled, sipped drinks, and played a number of casino games to support SunCoast Blood Center's work providing safe and reliable blood products to hospitals and health care communities. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement