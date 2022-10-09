SunCoast Blood Centers hosts 10th annual Red Hot Gala

The event was held Sept. 24.
SunCoast Blood Centers hosted a fun night of gambling for a cause during its 10th annual Red Hot Gala at the Sarasota Hyatt Regency on Sept. 24.
Guests mingled, sipped drinks, and played a number of casino games to support SunCoast Blood Center's work providing safe and reliable blood products to hospitals and health care communities.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.