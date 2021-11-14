 Skip to main content
Michael Scire, Giselle Arocho, Monica Horne, Jean Rebel, Amy Tuten, Pam Foster, Joan Leonard and Richard Scire

Suncoast Blood Centers hits the tables with 2021 Red Hot gala

Beth Malave and Rhys Weaver

The night had several casino sections.

The night's theme and decor was a variety of reds.

Michael Scire, Jean Rebel, Susan Iwan and Richard Scire

Geraldo Arocho with Sharon Ortiz

The Bay Kings kept the music going.

Cindy Morris, Gayle Foster and Lori Eskey

CEO Scott Bush with Terry Platt

Lulu, Steve Malave and Pam Foster

John and Jeaneen Hall

Joan Leonard and Gina Nuzzo

Michael and Abbe Malone, Viveca Altobelli, Ivy Phan and Zack Crutchfield

Nancy and Megan Hipps with Arin Jackson

Patrick and Holly Wright

Sheri Weinstein and Robert Kohnen

Chris and Sharon Noel

The event was held on Nov. 13.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Suncoast Blood Centers supporters dressed up in vibrant reds for a night of philanthropy and fun during the 9th annual Red Hot event on Nov. 13. 

After a year off during the pandemic, guests returned to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the annual fundraiser that benefits the organization's blood collection services in the community. 

Guests mingled and played casino games before sitting down for the program. Board president Teresa Koncick and CEO Scott Bush both thanked the audience for their attendance. 

