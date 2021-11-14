Suncoast Blood Centers hits the tables with 2021 Red Hot gala

Suncoast Blood Centers supporters dressed up in vibrant reds for a night of philanthropy and fun during the 9th annual Red Hot event on Nov. 13.

After a year off during the pandemic, guests returned to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the annual fundraiser that benefits the organization's blood collection services in the community.

Guests mingled and played casino games before sitting down for the program. Board president Teresa Koncick and CEO Scott Bush both thanked the audience for their attendance.