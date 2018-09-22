SunCoast Blood Bank goes Red Hot

A sea of red filled the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sept. 22 for the Red Hot Gala.

The evening benefitted SunCoast Blood Bank, a nonprofit that supplies blood products to local hospitals and health care facilities. With the proceeds from the event, SunCoast Blood Bank will use the funds to buy a new bloodmobile. The organization collects as much as 60% of its blood products on the bloodmobiles.

Red Hot started with cocktails and 11 food stations serving dinner. After cocktail and dinner hour, guests were seated to hear from SunCoast Blood Bank, as well as honored guest Alexander Holmes. The event rounded out the evening with casino games and dancing.