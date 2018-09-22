 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Scott Moudry, Lynn Clement, Chairwoman Amy Tuten, Lori Hellstrom, Jamie Miller and Carol Strickland

SunCoast Blood Bank goes Red Hot

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Scott Moudry, Lynn Clement, Chairwoman Amy Tuten, Lori Hellstrom, Jamie Miller and Carol Strickland

Buy this Photo
An archway greeted guests as they walked into the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

An archway greeted guests as they walked into the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Buy this Photo
A Tube Dude was on display by the check in table.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

A Tube Dude was on display by the check in table.

Buy this Photo
Tammie and Craig Tuley

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Tammie and Craig Tuley

Buy this Photo
Emmalee and Kennedy Legler

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Emmalee and Kennedy Legler

Buy this Photo
Adeline Wilson, Guest of Honor Alexander Holmes and his mother Frida Holmes

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Adeline Wilson, Guest of Honor Alexander Holmes and his mother Frida Holmes

Buy this Photo
Red roses with purple flowers centered the tables.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Red roses with purple flowers centered the tables.

Buy this Photo
The night featured dinner, cocktails, gaming and dancing.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

The night featured dinner, cocktails, gaming and dancing.

Buy this Photo
Amy and Rick Halloran

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Amy and Rick Halloran

Buy this Photo
Guests could cash in their gaming winnings for raffle tickets.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Guests could cash in their gaming winnings for raffle tickets.

Buy this Photo
Beads were sold for the "Heads or Tails" coin flip game, where the winner received $250 in scratch off tickets.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Beads were sold for the "Heads or Tails" coin flip game, where the winner received $250 in scratch off tickets.

Buy this Photo
Sheri and Donna Weinstein

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Sheri and Donna Weinstein

Buy this Photo
Richard and Michael Scire

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Richard and Michael Scire

Buy this Photo
Tess Koncick and Chris Bertelsen

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Tess Koncick and Chris Bertelsen

Buy this Photo
After dinner and cocktails, guests tried their luck with different games.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

After dinner and cocktails, guests tried their luck with different games.

Buy this Photo
Korinne Kaliter and Alena Barwick

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Korinne Kaliter and Alena Barwick

Buy this Photo
Dinner was served station style by 11 location restaurants.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Dinner was served station style by 11 location restaurants.

Buy this Photo
Jerry and Sherry Thomas

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Jerry and Sherry Thomas

Buy this Photo
Cliff and Kristin Scarborough

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Cliff and Kristin Scarborough

Buy this Photo
Karissa Meyer and Jedd Heap

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Karissa Meyer and Jedd Heap

Buy this Photo
Jay Berman and Monica Horne

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Jay Berman and Monica Horne

Buy this Photo
The "Heads or Tails" game winner won a jar full of scratch off tickets.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

The "Heads or Tails" game winner won a jar full of scratch off tickets.

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Merritt, Lexie Carry and Chris Crooks

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

Jennifer Merritt, Lexie Carry and Chris Crooks

Buy this Photo
The Suncoast Blood Bank bus was parked outside of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 |

The Suncoast Blood Bank bus was parked outside of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Red Hot Gala was held Sept. 22 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

A sea of red filled the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sept. 22 for the Red Hot Gala. 

The evening benefitted SunCoast Blood Bank, a nonprofit that supplies blood products to local hospitals and health care facilities. With the proceeds from the event, SunCoast Blood Bank will use the funds to buy a new bloodmobile. The organization collects as much as 60% of its blood products on the bloodmobiles.

Red Hot started with cocktails and 11 food stations serving dinner. After cocktail and dinner hour, guests were seated to hear from SunCoast Blood Bank, as well as honored guest Alexander Holmes. The event rounded out the evening with casino games and dancing. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement