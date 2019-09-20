Suncoast Blood Bank is feelin' 'Red Hot'

A quick glance at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Sept. 21 might have convinced some that the iconic purple hall had turned red. But, a trained eye would know that it was the eighth annual Red Hot Gala.

The evening benefitted SunCoast Blood Bank, a nonprofit that supplies blood products to local hospitals and health care facilities. Proceeds from the event will go toward SunCoast Blood Bank's expansion in Lakewood Ranch. The new building, which will house offices and a donation center, is expected to open in early 2020.

"Last year we were able to buy a bloodmobile with the money we raised. This year the blood bank is growing so fast that we're looking to expand, which means adding more offices," said Amy Tuten, chair for the 2019 SunCoast Blood Bank Gala. "We're raising money to be able to expand the blood bank within the community as the community expands."

Red Hot began with a cocktail hour and invited guests to peruse food stations on the terrace. After cocktail and dinner hour, guests were seated to hear from SunCoast Blood Bank. The event concluded with casino games and dancing.