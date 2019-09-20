 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
John, Kathy, Ken and Emily Hargreaves

Suncoast Blood Bank is feelin' 'Red Hot'

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

John, Kathy, Ken and Emily Hargreaves

Buy this Photo
Amy Tuten and Karissa Mayer

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Amy Tuten and Karissa Mayer

Buy this Photo
Troy Graybill and Alysia De Maio

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Troy Graybill and Alysia De Maio

Buy this Photo
Each guests stops to have their photos taken upon arrival.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Each guests stops to have their photos taken upon arrival.

Buy this Photo
Maureen Kwiecinski and Scott Bush

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Maureen Kwiecinski and Scott Bush

Buy this Photo
Bay Kings Band gets the guests on their feet.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Bay Kings Band gets the guests on their feet.

Buy this Photo
Casino games were a hit at the gala.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Casino games were a hit at the gala.

Buy this Photo
Charlie Schaefer and Joanne Hampton

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Charlie Schaefer and Joanne Hampton

Buy this Photo
Dawn and Mike Scott

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Dawn and Mike Scott

Buy this Photo

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Buy this Photo
The Red Hot Gala raised money for Suncoast Blood Bank's new location.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

The Red Hot Gala raised money for Suncoast Blood Bank's new location.

Buy this Photo
Guests chat during the cocktail hour.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Guests chat during the cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Carole Kwiatkawski and Christina Failla

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Carole Kwiatkawski and Christina Failla

Buy this Photo
Danielle and Alena Barwick

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Danielle and Alena Barwick

Buy this Photo
Nina and Mike Ellenstein

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Nina and Mike Ellenstein

Buy this Photo
Martini glasses lined each cocktail table.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Martini glasses lined each cocktail table.

Buy this Photo
Charles Allen and Stephania Poveromo

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Charles Allen and Stephania Poveromo

Buy this Photo

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Buy this Photo
Lori Hellstrom and Laurie Pike

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Lori Hellstrom and Laurie Pike

Buy this Photo
Amy Lynch and Kathleen Shinn

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Amy Lynch and Kathleen Shinn

Buy this Photo
Craig Tuley and Karen Ross

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Craig Tuley and Karen Ross

Buy this Photo
Desserts greeted guests upon their arrival.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Desserts greeted guests upon their arrival.

Buy this Photo
Amy Pierce and Shelby Marsh

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Amy Pierce and Shelby Marsh

Buy this Photo
Share
The Red Hot Gala was held Sept. 21 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

A quick glance at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Sept. 21 might have convinced some that the iconic purple hall had turned red. But, a trained eye would know that it was the eighth annual Red Hot Gala. 

The evening benefitted SunCoast Blood Bank, a nonprofit that supplies blood products to local hospitals and health care facilities. Proceeds from the event will go toward SunCoast Blood Bank's expansion in Lakewood Ranch. The new building, which will house offices and a donation center, is expected to open in early 2020.

"Last year we were able to buy a bloodmobile with the money we raised. This year the blood bank is growing so fast that we're looking to expand, which means adding more offices," said Amy Tuten, chair for the 2019 SunCoast Blood Bank Gala. "We're raising money to be able to expand the blood bank within the community as the community expands."

Red Hot began with a cocktail hour and invited guests to peruse food stations on the terrace. After cocktail and dinner hour, guests were seated to hear from SunCoast Blood Bank. The event concluded with casino games and dancing. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement