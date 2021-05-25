Summer sips continue on Longboat Key

Suzy Brenner's dog, Lahni, was so tired from greeting shoppers at the J. McLaughlin Sip and Shop that she had to spend the rest of her evening napping on May 25. However, it was well worth it, because the pit bull helped mom and executive director Suzy Brenner of the Paradise Center bring in money for the organization.

Store manager Melanie Dale regularly hosts the Sip and Shop for organizations in and around Longboat Key, during which she donates 15% of the day's proceeds to said organizations. Dale collaborates with the Paradise Center twice a year to do these events, usually one in spring and one around the holidays. Brenner said the amount that comes in from one of these events can vary tremendously depending on the time of year, but generally it's about $1,000.

"It's a really fun way to make money," Brenner said. "We try to help them and bring in some of our regulars who wouldn't normally shop there, and some of their regular shoppers will wait and do their shopping when they know we'll get some of the proceeds, which is super helpful in the summer when our corporate sponsorships for classes drop down. It helps fill in the gaps."

Dale plans to host Sip and Shop events throughout the summer, whenever an organization approaches her. Because it's slower in the summer, she said she relies on the organization to bring in more foot traffic for the sale. So far in 2021, Dale hasn't seen as much of a drop-off of foot traffic this year as she has in other years, so the sales seem to be going well.

"It's tough with the whole COVID year to tell what's been good," Dale said. "You don't have a normal year to compare to yet."