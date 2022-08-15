 Skip to main content
Dottie Mauger, Nina Belott and Vicki Hadley (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Summer concert series attracts fans to St. Armands Circle

Dottie Mauger, Nina Belott and Vicki Hadley (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Aria, Jennifer and Alondra Cortez found a shady spot.

Aria, Jennifer and Alondra Cortez found a shady spot.

JAC of All Trades play a concert in St. Armands Circle Park on August 13.

JAC of All Trades play a concert in St. Armands Circle Park on August 13.

JAC of All Trades play St. Armands Circle for a summer concert series.

JAC of All Trades play St. Armands Circle for a summer concert series.

JAC stands for Jonathan Andrew Cortez, a former "American Idol" contestant.

JAC stands for Jonathan Andrew Cortez, a former "American Idol" contestant.

The crowd enjoys the music and the shade.

The crowd enjoys the music and the shade.

Saturday's event was the second of three summer concerts held by the St. Armands Circle Business Improvement District.

Saturday's event was the second of three summer concerts held by the St. Armands Circle Business Improvement District.

Debra Chrobak, Sunday Giambrone Taylor and Shelly Campbell take a moment to enjoy their surroundings.

Debra Chrobak, Sunday Giambrone Taylor and Shelly Campbell take a moment to enjoy their surroundings.

Grayson and Trey Bushorr enjoy the show.

Grayson and Trey Bushorr enjoy the show.

MaryBeth Spence and Vickie Guidry found a shady spot.

MaryBeth Spence and Vickie Guidry found a shady spot.

Ginger Calpabo and Carlene Koch

Ginger Calpabo and Carlene Koch

Arthur Wasserman and Gail Thompson

Arthur Wasserman and Gail Thompson

The crowd clapping along to JAC of All Trades in St. Armands Circle Park.

The crowd clapping along to JAC of All Trades in St. Armands Circle Park.

Concert goers bring folding chairs and blankets to enjoy an afternoon of jazz music in the park.

Concert goers bring folding chairs and blankets to enjoy an afternoon of jazz music in the park.

Jessica, Olivia and Sinisa Brcinovic

Jessica, Olivia and Sinisa Brcinovic

Hasan and Jo Ann Tezduyar

Hasan and Jo Ann Tezduyar

Dennis, Mary and Tom Krier

Dennis, Mary and Tom Krier

Jean Ellis and Callahan

Jean Ellis and Callahan

JAC of All Trades played jazz in St. Armands Circle Park for the second of three concerts in a summer series.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

At St. Armands Circle Park on Aug. 13, JAC of All Trades brought fans out — jazz fans and the kind that kept them cool on a simmering Saturday afternoon.

JAC is the lead singer’s initials: Jonathan Andrew Cortez, who was a contestant on “American Idol.”

Like the TV show, Saturday's performance attracted an audience of all ages.

“She’s 90,” Vickie Hadley said as she pointed to her toe-tapping mom, Dottie Mauger, “She saw this in the paper last week and asked us to bring her here.” They arrived early and nabbed “fan seats.” 

Trey and Grayson Bushorr’s grandparents brought them to the concert. The brothers were visiting from Buffalo, New York, for the weekend. 

Next-Mark President Joe Grano called the summer concert series a refreshing opportunity to bring top talent into the park and get people out after COVID-19 prevented the St. Armands Business Improvement District from holding events. 

The next and final concert in the series is on Sept. 17.

