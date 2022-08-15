Summer concert series attracts fans to St. Armands Circle

At St. Armands Circle Park on Aug. 13, JAC of All Trades brought fans out — jazz fans and the kind that kept them cool on a simmering Saturday afternoon.

JAC is the lead singer’s initials: Jonathan Andrew Cortez, who was a contestant on “American Idol.”

Like the TV show, Saturday's performance attracted an audience of all ages.

“She’s 90,” Vickie Hadley said as she pointed to her toe-tapping mom, Dottie Mauger, “She saw this in the paper last week and asked us to bring her here.” They arrived early and nabbed “fan seats.”

Trey and Grayson Bushorr’s grandparents brought them to the concert. The brothers were visiting from Buffalo, New York, for the weekend.

Next-Mark President Joe Grano called the summer concert series a refreshing opportunity to bring top talent into the park and get people out after COVID-19 prevented the St. Armands Business Improvement District from holding events.

The next and final concert in the series is on Sept. 17.