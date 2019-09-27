 Skip to main content
Fifth-grader Jenna Schulman passes volunteer Debbie Greenwald to finish her fifth lap during the walk-a-thon.

Students walk miles for education in Lakewood Ranch

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Fifth-grader Jenna Schulman passes volunteer Debbie Greenwald to finish her fifth lap during the walk-a-thon.

Second-graders Emma Horwath, Ava Wells and Bella Wells hold hands while running toward volunteers to mark the completion of a lap on their cards.

Fifth-grader Emely Chen goes past volunteer Debbie Greenwald, who marks her fifth lap.

Kayla Christie, a second-grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, dances to the song "Baby Shark" while running with her students.

Parent Michelle Nungesser dances while dressed as a gecko, which is Robert E. Willis Elementary's mascot. Nungesser says she always wanted to be a mascot, and the school's walk-a-thon was the perfect opportunity.

Principal Katherine Price, Student Support Specialist Susie Johnson, Assistant Principal Billie-Jo Fintel and school counselor Phyllis Morales create a chain so students won't pass them on the first lap.

Second-grader Britton Stevens, 7, waves his hands to the music before the second- and third-grade students start the walk-a-thon.

Fifth-graders Cannon Thacker and Landon Dickens take a break from the walk-a-thon to get some water.

Second-grader Quinn Eddy dances before starting the walk-a-thon. She said it was nice to get a break from class to participate in the fundraiser.

Fourth-grader Isabella Navas, 19-month-old Presley Pell and fourth-graders Kylie Miller and Liani Moran walk together.

Third-grader Ava Sarid, holds hands with third-grader Erin Delong as they run to the start of the walk-a-thon.

Best friends and fifth-graders Payton DeFoor, and Averie Gaines walked together.

Godefroy Segui Pourel, left, walks with his fourth-grade son Julien. Both of them said they enjoyed being able to spend time with each other during the event.

Michael Housefield, also known as DJ Ironmike, gets students pumped for the walk-a-thon with different music selections while also reminding them to keep hydrated.

Willis Elementary's annual walk-a-thon is its biggest fundraiser of the year
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

While dressed as a green gecko, Robert E. Willis Elementary School parent Michelle Nungesser danced and high-fived students as they walked or ran past during the school's annual walk-a-thon.

"I've always wanted to be a mascot, so it was the perfect opportunity," Nungesser said. "We just moved to Lakewood Ranch, and this school is so amazing."

Willis Elementary's walk-a-thon on Sept. 27 was a first for Nungesser and her fifth-grader, Ty. Students and their families made their way around a field in the back of the school as many times as they could in 30 minutes to raise money for the school.

"The walk-a-thon is the biggest fundraiser of the year," said Deb Hossenlopp, the PTO president. "It has allowed us to make a lot of meaningful purchases for the school in the past from educational materials to enhancing our technology to supporting staff development."

 

