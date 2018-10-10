Students walk in wonder

It wasn't just 6-year-old Mason Durfee who got his exercise in Oct. 10 during national Walk and Bike to School Day.

His mother, Joadie, dropped off her 3-year-old son, Corbin, at Woodland Early Childhood Center at Woodland Community Church, and then walked 1-mile to Braden River Elementary with Mason, who went on bike.

"I got my exercise in for the month," she said, laughing.

The pair joined dozens of other families and students who ditched their normal car- or bus-riding status to participate in the event. Some who lived too far away even parked in nearby communities just so they could make the walk.

"It was fun, except it was still hot," third-grade Summerfield resident Annabelle Conley said. She walked with her dad, Reed Conley, and sister, Violet, a kindergartener.