Maia Robinson is a flower in the play, and her big petals weigh her down a little bit.

Students show their acting chops in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 |

Stella Odom and Melani Enriquez play two of the flowers just outside the brick house in “The Three Little Pigs” presentation. They sang “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf.”

Kaylee Casablanca and Miranda Pullido are the pigsbuild their house out of straw

Francesco Guillermoni and Liam Hysell build their brick house in preparation for the wolf to attempt to blow their house down.

Drake Truxill, the big bad wolf, gets a stern talking-to from Jayden Nicorvo, who played the sheriff.

Drake Truxillo had to take a break during his performance as the big bad wolf to sneeze, in between huffing and puffing the stick house and the brick house.

The Pre-K class sang their opening and closing song for the crowd and received a standing ovation.

Francesco Guillermoni and Mia Sacchi sing the closing song for the play.

Manny Breton, the straw salesman in the play, Elvis Chen, the stick seller and Raelynn Wilson, the brick seller, each set their prices during the play in an improv style.

Pre-Kindergarten class performs the classic 'Three Little Pigs.'
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Aline and Joe Odom, along with two of their daughters, 2-year-old Luna and 4-weeks-old Bia, watched as their daughter Stella's acting career bloomed right in front of their eyes.

Stella, who is 5, played a flower in the classic "Three Little Pigs" performed by the pre-kindergarten class at Tara Elementary School Nov. 15.

The Odoms loved Stella's small part.

"This was super cute," Aline Odom said.

Rachel Della-Donna's class performed the story because she had been teaching them about different materials, such as straw, sticks and bricks.

