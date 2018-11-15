Students show their acting chops in Lakewood Ranch

Aline and Joe Odom, along with two of their daughters, 2-year-old Luna and 4-weeks-old Bia, watched as their daughter Stella's acting career bloomed right in front of their eyes.

Stella, who is 5, played a flower in the classic "Three Little Pigs" performed by the pre-kindergarten class at Tara Elementary School Nov. 15.

The Odoms loved Stella's small part.

"This was super cute," Aline Odom said.

Rachel Della-Donna's class performed the story because she had been teaching them about different materials, such as straw, sticks and bricks.