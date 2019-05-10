Students play on Water Day at Braden River Elementary

Wielding a water gun, fourth grade teacher Nick Leduc soaked students as they attempted to fill their buckets with water in front of him during Water Day on May 10 at Braden River Elementary.

He summed up his strategy: "All's fair in love and war."

May 10 marked the culmination of a school year of anticipation as students spent 55 of their well-earned "BRE Bucks" — the in-school currency awarded for good behavior — to take part in "Water Day."

Students tossed water-logged sponges at each other, ran across the field under a rain of water guns to dump buckets of water on the next student, and tried to carry as much water in a sponge as they could as they raced across a field.

Teacher Eric Boso, or Coach B. as the students call him, organized the event for the sixth year.

"They love it," he said. He noted it was a nice way for the kids to unwind as state testing comes to a close.