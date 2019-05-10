 Skip to main content
Fabrizio Sanchez, a fourth grader in Brijete France's class, competes in a relay race where he has to hold a sponge on top of his head, squeeze it out in a bucket and run back.

Students play on Water Day at Braden River Elementary

Volunteer Regina Peterson and fourth grade teacher Michele Rzepa enjoyed spraying the kids with water to get them as wet as possible.

A collection of water cannons were ready for volunteers to pick up and launch at students at a moment's notice.

Adrian Echenique tosses a water-logged sponge to Ashton Baron, releasing a spray of water.

Nick Leduc, a fourth grade teacher, is unsuccessful in spraying fourth grader Jonathan Lopez, as he deflected the spray with his bucket.

Student Brandin Gallaway whips a sponge during the event.

Nate Burg, Dylan Cramer, Juliette Formica, and Denise Guzman-Campos enjoyed using the water to cool off from the hot son.

Volunteer Dawn Illch couldn't distribute popsicles fast enough to students who were eager to cool down.

Talia Giagrante and Elizabeth Fross spent a few minutes drying off and cooling down.

Some students spread out their towels and laid in the sun to try to expedite their drying process.

Ashlyn Collins and Gabbie Ortega couldn't contain their smiles when the their water adventures finally concluded.

Logan Santiago dumps a bucket of water on Bradyn Boppit's head. Both are in fourth grade.

Braden River Elementary students got as wet as they could.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Wielding a water gun, fourth grade teacher Nick Leduc soaked students as they attempted to fill their buckets with water in front of him during Water Day on May 10 at Braden River Elementary.

He summed up his strategy: "All's fair in love and war."

May 10 marked the culmination of a school year of anticipation as students spent 55 of their well-earned "BRE Bucks" — the in-school currency awarded for good behavior — to take part in "Water Day."

Students tossed water-logged sponges at each other, ran across the field under a rain of water guns to dump buckets of water on the next student, and tried to carry as much water in a sponge as they could as they raced across a field. 

Teacher Eric Boso, or Coach B. as the students call him, organized the event for the sixth year. 

"They love it," he said. He noted it was a nice way for the kids to unwind as state testing comes to a close.

