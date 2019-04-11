Students let off STEAM at McNeal Elementary

Third-grader Sarah Overby stomped on the pad, shooting air through a plastic tube and launching her paper rocket into outer space.

Well, if the ceiling counted as outer space.

Overby was one of the hundreds of students who attended Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary’s Fourth Annual STEAM Night April 11.

Students — and parents — could peruse a student art gallery, learn how weather balloons fly, create their own chemical reactions, make their own music and more.

Dana Townson, a teacher at McNeal and the event organizer, said the main draw to the event was clear — it was fun.