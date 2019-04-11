 Skip to main content
The chorus club, full of third, fourth and fifth graders, sings a rendition of Panic at the Disco's "High Hopes."

Students let off STEAM at McNeal Elementary

Eric Zhang and Aaliya Mittal, both in Pre-K, watch a demonstration of what happens when you mix baking soda and vinegar — bubbles.

First grader Jasmin Gunhan builds with the help of volunteer and Lakewood Ranch High School junior Meghan Fitzpatrick.

Second-grader Connor Keenan watches a tiny robot follow a path drawn on a tablet.

Fourth-grader Graham Schlick and third-grader Egor Obukhov watch their creations fly up in a wind tunnel, which was meant to simulate weather balloons.

Sarah Overby, a third grader, watches her rocket shoot into the air while her friend, fellow third-grader Lorelei Miller, looks on.

Laurayne Bond, a fifth grader, watches as a marble rolls down the track.

Siblings Abby (fifth grade) and Drew (first grader) Frint build a marble track together.

Lakewood Ranch junior Connor Schrand catches a ball launched by a robot piloted by freshman Zach Geiger.

Austyn Murphy adjusts his marble run, trying to make everything play just right.

Fifth grader Parker Wilson pilots a robot while fifth grader Cameron Locke and third grader Annabell Johnson look on in wonder.

The STEAM night also featured a student art gallery.

The art room was transformed into a dark room filled with black lights and learning.

Mary Willis takes a picture of a creation by her son, Jackson Chapman, illuminated by a black light.

Elizabeth Sponsel, a fifth grader, explains the mechanics and process by which students were able to make a larger-than-life floor piano that makes sounds when the keys are stepped on, while first grader Zachary Malson watches.

Emma Enyedi isn't old enough to be in school yet, but that didn't stop her from making music on the huge piano.

Bea Schaeffer enjoyed some shaved ice with "art apprentices" Sophie Bose, Lauren Rawlings, Luci Palmtag, Cate Kitcher, Lily Anderson and Layla Mae Carter.

The fourth annual event at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary features robotics, interactive music and an art show.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Third-grader Sarah Overby stomped on the pad, shooting air through a plastic tube and launching her paper rocket into outer space.

Well, if the ceiling counted as outer space.

Overby was one of the hundreds of students who attended Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary’s Fourth Annual STEAM Night April 11.

Students — and parents — could peruse a student art gallery, learn how weather balloons fly, create their own chemical reactions, make their own music and more.

Dana Townson, a teacher at McNeal and the event organizer, said the main draw to the event was clear — it was fun.

Related Stories

