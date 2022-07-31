 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ella Vardan strikes a pose. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Students learn the ropes at circus summer camp

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Ella Vardan strikes a pose. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Ralph Margossian practices spinning a plate

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Ralph Margossian practices spinning a plate

Marley Krumm prepares to jump for the flying trapeze.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Marley Krumm prepares to jump for the flying trapeze.

Emma Barnes learns to balance.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Emma Barnes learns to balance.

Nora Damroth focuses on her ball.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Nora Damroth focuses on her ball.

Talulah Schmidt. Atarah Robinson and Harry Aguilar get their costumes fitted for the coming show.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Talulah Schmidt. Atarah Robinson and Harry Aguilar get their costumes fitted for the coming show.

Atarah Robinson lands the dismount.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Atarah Robinson lands the dismount.

Franka Masaca prepares for the big show.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Franka Masaca prepares for the big show.

Camper Dylan Krumm works the audio up top.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Camper Dylan Krumm works the audio up top.

Emma Wilson Weber helps lead the circus show on Friday.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Emma Wilson Weber helps lead the circus show on Friday.

Campers show off their aerial skills.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Campers show off their aerial skills.

The Batman group scales a rope wall.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

The Batman group scales a rope wall.

Carter Micale prepares to scale the ropes.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Carter Micale prepares to scale the ropes.

The Batman group scales a rope wall.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

The Batman group scales a rope wall.

The Batman group scales a rope wall.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

The Batman group scales a rope wall.

Brooke Messenger strikes a pose on her lyra.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Brooke Messenger strikes a pose on her lyra.

Royce Drennon joins other campers as a series of Captain Americas.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Royce Drennon joins other campers as a series of Captain Americas.

Royce Drennon poses in the middle of a patriotic circus act.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Royce Drennon poses in the middle of a patriotic circus act.

Ella Vardan works the lyra as Iron Man.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Ella Vardan works the lyra as Iron Man.

Ella Vardan works the lyra as Iron Man.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Ella Vardan works the lyra as Iron Man.

Dale Burgess pulls back a bow as Hawkeye

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Dale Burgess pulls back a bow as Hawkeye

Callie Hulsman spins from above during the ropes act.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Callie Hulsman spins from above during the ropes act.

Ethan Moronto leaps during an acrobat section.

Sunday, Jul. 31, 2022 |

Ethan Moronto leaps during an acrobat section.

Share
Campers end each week of class at Circus Arts Conservatory with a performance for friends and family.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Emma Wilson Weber grew up attending Circus Arts Conservatory's summer camp.

From age 5 to 12 years old, she would lead groups of students in learning acts including juggling, acrobatics, aerial silks and lyra.

"I got into circus (as a kid) when I went to watch the shows with my dad," Weber said. "He let me try out the camp. … I really wanted to get to help out the kids."

So now the 15-year-old now serves as a camp counselor each week from June to early August.

Alongside staff and fellow counselors, Weber walks dozens of campers through the acts, training that culminates with weekly performances. The most recent week's show featured a superhero theme including Spider-Man, Batman and Iron Man. 

"I get to watch the kids learn and enjoy the activities I had when I was little," Weber said. "It's nice to see them have the same experiences I did."

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement