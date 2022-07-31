Students learn the ropes at circus summer camp

Emma Wilson Weber grew up attending Circus Arts Conservatory's summer camp.

From age 5 to 12 years old, she would lead groups of students in learning acts including juggling, acrobatics, aerial silks and lyra.

"I got into circus (as a kid) when I went to watch the shows with my dad," Weber said. "He let me try out the camp. … I really wanted to get to help out the kids."

So now the 15-year-old now serves as a camp counselor each week from June to early August.

Alongside staff and fellow counselors, Weber walks dozens of campers through the acts, training that culminates with weekly performances. The most recent week's show featured a superhero theme including Spider-Man, Batman and Iron Man.

"I get to watch the kids learn and enjoy the activities I had when I was little," Weber said. "It's nice to see them have the same experiences I did."