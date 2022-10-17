Students launch into catapult competition in Palmetto

Gene Witt Elementary fifth graders Ryker Gordon, Colton Smith and Yohmaris Terrero poured the bag of supplies onto the ground and spread it around so they could see everything.

They had a small block of wood, popsicle sticks, rubber bands, a paint stir and more.

Their team, along with dozens of others from 19 other School District of Manatee County schools, had 90 minutes on Oct. 15 at Palm View K-8 School in Palmetto to figure out how to use the supplies to create a catapult. They couldn't prepare for the district's Catapult Challenge before that day because the supplies were a surprise.

Smith said having to create the catapult was stressful. He and his teammates had trouble coming up with ideas at first, but once they decided to use the block of wood as a weight to ensure their catapult wouldn't lift from the ground, they were on a roll.

"It turned out well," Terrero said. "It's hard when you don't know what's coming, and I felt nervous about the competition, but it was cool to be able to participate.

East County teams from Gene Witt, Robert E. Willis, B.D. Gullett, Tara, William H. Bashaw and Gilbert W. McNeal elementary schools also participated in the Catapult Challenge.

Once teams finished their initial construction of their catapults, they were able to test them and make modifications.

Catapults were tested for distance and accuracy.