Stock opens its Genoa neighborhood at the Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch

Claudine Leger-Wetzel, the vice president for sales and marketing, stood in front of a packed temporary tent in front of Stock Signature Homes' new Genoa models at the Lake Club and said about 800 people had been invited to Friday's special grand opening.

It appeared they all came.

While Leger-Wetzel talked about the new homes, people enjoyed plenty of food and drink along with live music and, of course, tours of the eight models.

Those tours will continue today (Saturday) and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. each day and during the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association's Parade of Homes from Feb. 16 through March 10. During Parade of Homes, tours will be available 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

"Part of this is the Lake Club's amenities," Leger-Wetzel said of the excitement hovering over the opening of Genoa. "People will be able to be part of this community from $600,000.

"Then Stock is known for its indoor-outdoor living."

Many of the new Stock homes have another 1,000 feet or more outdoors, under a roofed lanai.

Leger-Wetzel said all eight models can be customized by the buyer, "You can pick whatever suits your lifestyle," she said. "All eight can be done in different detail with different appliances. Or maybe you want a second story or a bonus room."

Owner and CEO Brian Stock said he is thrilled with the new community.

"You are putting 300 homes on 400 acres," he said with a smile. "It's a nice, private setting. People will have nice, big lanais and seven of the eight floor plans are new to us. We're excited."