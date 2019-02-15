 Skip to main content
Owner and CEO Brian Stock and vice presidents Claudine Leger-Wetzel and Van Osborne are excited about the grand opening of eight new Stock models at Genoa at the Lake Club.

Stock opens its Genoa neighborhood at the Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch

Owner and CEO Brian Stock and vice presidents Claudine Leger-Wetzel and Van Osborne are excited about the grand opening of eight new Stock models at Genoa at the Lake Club.

Buyers will be able to choose from British West Indies, Mediterranean and Florida Coastal styles.

Buyers will be able to choose from British West Indies, Mediterranean and Florida Coastal styles.

Many of the huge lanais have beautiful lake views.

Many of the huge lanais have beautiful lake views.

Hundreds of people attended Stock's special grand opening ceremony. Tours continue today (Saturday) and Sunday.

Hundreds of people attended Stock's special grand opening ceremony. Tours continue today (Saturday) and Sunday.

The kitchens offer plenty of room for entertaining whether that means friends or a grand opening crowd.

The kitchens offer plenty of room for entertaining whether that means friends or a grand opening crowd.

Imagine waking up each morning to a beautiful lake view right out of the master bedroom.

Imagine waking up each morning to a beautiful lake view right out of the master bedroom.

Eight different models made their debut in Genoa.

Eight different models made their debut in Genoa.

Those who toured loved the high quality appliances.

Those who toured loved the high quality appliances.

All eight models that were toured can be customized by the buyers.

All eight models that were toured can be customized by the buyers.

Prices start at $600,000 to move into the Lake Club community.

Prices start at $600,000 to move into the Lake Club community.

The homes feature convenient outdoor kitchens that allow buyers to enjoy the Florida lifestyle.

The homes feature convenient outdoor kitchens that allow buyers to enjoy the Florida lifestyle.

If the buyers need to do work at home, plenty of space is available.

If the buyers need to do work at home, plenty of space is available.

The elegant master bathrooms are a highlight of the new models.

The elegant master bathrooms are a highlight of the new models.

Tours of the eight models continue through March 10 through Parade of Homes.

Tours of the eight models continue through March 10 through Parade of Homes.

Eight new models, now open for tours, can be customized by the buyers.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

 

Claudine Leger-Wetzel, the vice president for sales and marketing, stood in front of a packed temporary tent in front of Stock Signature Homes' new Genoa models at the Lake Club and said about 800 people had been invited to Friday's special grand opening.

It appeared they all came.

While Leger-Wetzel talked about the new homes, people enjoyed plenty of food and drink along with live music and, of course, tours of the eight models.

Those tours will continue today (Saturday) and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. each day and during the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association's Parade of Homes from Feb. 16 through March 10. During Parade of Homes, tours will be available 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

"Part of this is the Lake Club's amenities," Leger-Wetzel said of the excitement hovering over the opening of Genoa. "People will be able to be part of this community from $600,000.

"Then Stock is known for its indoor-outdoor living."

Many of the new Stock homes have another 1,000 feet or more outdoors, under a roofed lanai.

Leger-Wetzel said all eight models can be customized by the buyer, "You can pick whatever suits your lifestyle," she said. "All eight can be done in different detail with different appliances. Or maybe you want a second story or a bonus room."

Owner and CEO Brian Stock said he is thrilled with the new community.

"You are putting 300 homes on 400 acres," he said with a smile. "It's a nice, private setting. People will have nice, big lanais and seven of the eight floor plans are new to us. We're excited."

