Steady flow at Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch Spring Art Show and Sale

Elaine Vaughn, a Lakewood Ranch resident, switched out the necklace she was wearing for a black beaded necklace accented with silver Swarovski crystals she made that was on display at the Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch Spring Art Show and Sale March 14.

"I love [showing my work]," Vaughn said. "I have repeat customers that ask when shows are and some even come to the house [to buy my jewelry]."

Ten artists ranging from stain glass pieces to pottery to clay to paintings and scarves showcased their work at the art show at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Carol Krah, president of the Creative Arts Association, said the artists saw a steady flow of people coming to the art show and sale, but nine artists dropped out of the show due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Phyllis Nathans, secretary of the association and former illustrator turned watercolor painter, enjoys being at shows to meet people and see their reaction to her art.

"I like when they appreciate something, and they come back and they say they're still enjoying it," Nathans said. "It's really an interaction that I think is crucial, and it's magical."