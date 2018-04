The Asolo Repertory Theatre is wrapping up its season, hosting its final Starry Night Dinner Series on April 23 at the Asolo Repertory Theatre.

After foreseen rain, the dinner was moved from the Umbrella House owned by Anne and Bob Essner to the theatre.

The cocktail hour took place on the steps of the building, where guests sipped drinks, enjoyed appetizers, took part in magic tricks and got their fortunes told.