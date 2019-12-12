Starfish Initiative celebrates reading at book fair

Temple Emanu-El’s Starfish Initiative – which serves the kindergarten classes at Wilkinson Elementary School with reading, music, art, and STEM programming – hosted a book fair at Barnes and Noble on Dec. 8 to support Starfish activities and to celebrate the joys of books and stories.

In addition to helping raise money for the Starfish Initiative, participants enjoyed performances by the Starfish Thespians; musical and dramatic storytelling; a bookmark-making craft; puppetry; and the opportunity to take photos with Temple Emanu-El volunteers dressed as characters from classic children’s books. The afternoon was coordinated by Starfish Initiative chair Tanice Knopp, with leadership team Larry and Wendy Barnet, Ken Marsh, and Wendy Rudd.

The Starfish Initiative’s inaugural year earned Temple Emanu-El recognition as Sarasota County Schools’ community partner of 2018-19, and the program has continued and expanded. For information, call 371-2788.