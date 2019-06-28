Standing ovation in Lakewood Ranch for 'Hamilton'

Matt McCord, the Ovation School of Musical Theatre co-owner with his wife, Michelle, was asked why the musical "Hamilton" is so popular with his class of 10-year-olds to teens who signed up to perform during Ovation's Summer Camp series.

"It's contemporary," he said. "This is not ballet. It's not tap. It's got great energy and it's tender, gentle, but at times, it's fierce."

The campers performed "Hamilton" June 28 during the final day of their week-long camp. The weekly camps continue through the July 29-Aug. 2 week. Age groups camps for children 3-5, 6-10 and 10-teen are available. For more information, call 400-4854.