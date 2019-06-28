 Skip to main content
The Ovation School of Musical Theatre's Summer Camp presented a performance of "Hamilton" on June 28.

Standing ovation in Lakewood Ranch for 'Hamilton'

Michelle McCord, the co-owner with her husband, Matt, of Ovation School of Musical Theatre, leads the campers through a performance of "Hamilton."

Mia DuJardin sings during a performance of "Hamilton."

Alexa Hornung plays a role in the musical "Hamilton."

The campers at Ovation School of Musical Theatre learned their roles in less than a week.

Alanna Bray performs with the group during "Hamilton."

Alaina Cole and Carys Mathewson sing during the musical "Hamilton."

Callum Clippard strikes a pose during "Hamilton."

Alexa Hornung does a dance number during "Hamilton."

Taylor Fowler performs in 'Hamilton'

Ella Cormier and Alanna Bray get into their roles.

Callum Clippard during the performance.

Zoe Howard performs with ,Zoe Motzenbecker in the background.

Steele Niewodowski comes to the forefront during 'Hamilton.'

Julisa Gil sings during 'Hamilton'

Ella Cormier was part of the summer camp cast.

Alaina Cole performs during 'Hamilton'

Campers at Ovation School of Musical Theatre in Lakewood Ranch perform the musical 'Hamilton.'
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Matt McCord, the Ovation School of Musical Theatre co-owner with his wife, Michelle, was asked why the musical "Hamilton" is so popular with his class of 10-year-olds to teens who signed up to perform during Ovation's Summer Camp series.

"It's contemporary," he said. "This is not ballet. It's not tap. It's got great energy and it's tender, gentle, but at times, it's fierce."

The campers performed  "Hamilton" June 28 during the final day of their week-long camp. The weekly camps continue through the July 29-Aug. 2 week. Age groups camps for children 3-5, 6-10 and 10-teen are available. For more information, call 400-4854.

 

 

