St. Michael the Archangel's fashion show is a fanta-sea

It was an underwater fanta-sea for attendees of the St. Michael the Archangel fashion show.

The group met at Laurel Oak Country Club at March 20 for a lunch and fashion show, with clothes provided by PJ's Boutique on Main Street. Before the fashion show, there were several basket items up for a raffle. The theme for the show was sea life.

The Siesta Key church is currently raising money to rebuild their Parrish hall after it was demolished last year.