Mary Freeman bids on a raffle item for the Best Grandmother package, which included children's books and movie tickets.

St. Michael the Archangel's fashion show is a fanta-sea

PJ's Boutique on Main Street provided the outfits for the fashion show.

Co-chairs Linda Conway ad Kathy Caltagirone

Carol Bauer and Lucia Stephenson

Anna DeFelice and Mary Lunkes

Brenda Higgins, Barbara Rade and Fr. Michael Cannon

The centerpieces embraced the theme of fanta-sea.

Nick Franko played the piano.

Marie Tabor models for the crowd.

Sharon Holsinger wore a bright vest with her jeans to model.

Bonny Risbridger was one of 8 models used in the show.

Linda Piro wore bright colors on the first day of spring.

Ruth Galligan matches her purse and her top while she models.

Arlene Pinkus models clothes provided by PJ's Boutique.

The church is raising money for a new Parrish hall.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It was an underwater fanta-sea for attendees of the St. Michael the Archangel fashion show.

The group met at Laurel Oak Country Club at March 20 for a lunch and fashion show, with clothes provided by PJ's Boutique on Main Street. Before the fashion show, there were several basket items up for a raffle. The theme for the show was sea life. 

The Siesta Key church is currently raising money to rebuild their Parrish hall after it was demolished last year. 

