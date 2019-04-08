 Skip to main content
Fr. Michael Cannon is presented the check from Linda Conway ad Kathy Caltagirone

St. Michael the Archangel women's guild presents check to church

Fr. Michael Cannon, Brenda Higgins, Linda Conway ad Kathy Caltagirone

Kathy Roche, Mary Ann Jones and Pauline Alex

Lucia Stephenson, Kay Bolster, Maureen Keyes, Lisa Cooley, Carol Baker, Carol Bauer and Anna DeFelice

Small cards thanked the womens guild for fundraising for the new Parish center.

All of the women on the fashion show committee received thanks from Fr. Michael Cannon (center).

The check came from fundraising at the women's guild's fashion show.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

St. Michael the Archangel just got a huge bolster in their goal to rebuild their flooded Parish Center.

The St. Michael the Archangel women's guild presented Fr. Michael Cannon with a $25,000 check on April 8 at Marina Jack. The funds for the check were raised during the St. Michael the Archangel fashion show on March 20. 

The women's guild ate lunch and chatted before the check was presented. The Parish Center was badly damaged last year when a plumbing problem flooded the building. 

