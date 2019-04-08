St. Michael the Archangel women's guild presents check to church

St. Michael the Archangel just got a huge bolster in their goal to rebuild their flooded Parish Center.

The St. Michael the Archangel women's guild presented Fr. Michael Cannon with a $25,000 check on April 8 at Marina Jack. The funds for the check were raised during the St. Michael the Archangel fashion show on March 20.

The women's guild ate lunch and chatted before the check was presented. The Parish Center was badly damaged last year when a plumbing problem flooded the building.