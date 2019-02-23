 Skip to main content
St. Michael the Archangel decides to go green

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

The church celebrated an Irish Night to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It was the luck of the Irish Night for St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church parishioners as they got to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early on Feb. 23.

St. Patrick's Day is on Sunday this year, and about three weeks away still.

St. Michael the Archangel's parish hall had to be torn down, but there is a three-year capital campaign to rebuild a new Family Center. In the meantime, St. Michael the Archangel held their Irish Night at St. Boniface Episcopal Church parish hall. 

The event had over 100 people in attendance, and the guests were treated to dinner and live entertainment from Trinity, an Irish music band. 

