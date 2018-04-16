St. Matha’s Catholic School throws a raging fun time during Cajun Crawfish Festival

Hundreds of students and their families enjoyed a crustacean-filled day at St. Martha Catholic School’s Seventh Annual Cajun Crawfish and Seafood Festival on April 14.

Food vendors cooked up Cajun seafood recipes while live music from the Gumbo Boogie Band and the Crawfish Crew entertained guests.

The event, which raises money for students of St. Martha, also featured raffle drawings, as well as games and inflatable obstacle courses for children.