St. Mary's Men's Club hosts annual golf tournament

After 10 years swinging, the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church men's club golf tournament is stronger than ever. The Harbourside Golf Course and dining room were swarmed on Feb. 17 with linksmen and women aiming for the best score or the best time had.

The ballroom filled up with more attendees than were originally planned. Tournament chair Steve Golia said the event sold out with 160 players hitting the links in the name of St. Mary's. All the money collected is to be donated to St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring.

Players got out on the course around 8 a.m., and after golf they filed into the dining room, joined by church members attending just for lunch. Golf Director Terry O'Hara collected scorecards and shuffled the leaderboard accordingly. After the leaders were settled at the top, winners were announced, and raffle tickets drawn for prizes to be picked up.