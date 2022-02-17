 Skip to main content
Attendees bid on silent auction items before and after lunch.

St. Mary's Men's Club hosts annual golf tournament

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

As golf ended, more attendees came in and loaded plates with hot dogs, burgers and fried chicken.

Tim Clarke and Jeff Gooderham

Dan and Sue Bracciano

Mary Ann Mattey and Susan Von Borsig

Marcie McGovern and Terry McGovern

Chairman Mike Golia, club President Chuck Sobieck, St. Catherine Principal Christine Higgins, Rev. Robert Dziedziak and chairman Steve Golia

Betty and Wayne Cullison

Terry O'Hara adds scorecards to the leaderboard.

Glen MacIntire and Allan Smolinsky

The ballroom filled in after 1 p.m. as more golfers finished their game.

Jim Vinci, Bill Burns, Jim Duffy and Brian Doherty

Angela Albrecht and Gary Albrecht

The Longboat Key church hosted 160 golfers at the Harbourside Golf Course.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

After 10 years swinging, the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church men's club golf tournament is stronger than ever. The Harbourside Golf Course and dining room were swarmed on Feb. 17 with linksmen and women aiming for the best score or the best time had. 

The ballroom filled up with more attendees than were originally planned. Tournament chair Steve Golia said the event sold out with 160 players hitting the links in the name of St. Mary's. All the money collected is to be donated to St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring.

Players got out on the course around 8 a.m., and after golf they filed into the dining room, joined by church members attending just for lunch. Golf Director Terry O'Hara collected scorecards and shuffled the leaderboard accordingly. After the leaders were settled at the top, winners were announced, and raffle tickets drawn for prizes to be picked up. 

