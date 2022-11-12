 Skip to main content
About 50 church members attended a Veterans Day celebration at St. Mary's, Star of the Sea Catholic Church. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

St. Mary's Church honors WWII veteran Bill Kelley

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

A table with old photos and keepsakes set up outside Pick Hall for Veterans Day.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

WWII veteran and guest of honor, Bill Kelley, is driven by Tom Mahoney.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Ryan and Lori Miller are visiting from Fairfax, Virginia.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Lori Miller gifts Bill Kelley an American flag pin.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Vietnam veteran David Endean and WWII veteran Bill Kelley.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Lenny DiStefano is one of the veterans being celebrated.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Gayle and Chuck Sobieck

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Judee and David Endean

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Photos of Irene Vincent's family members on display.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Church members share family photos of veterans.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

From 1964 to 1967, Robert Curry served in the 24th infantry as a tank platoon leader.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

David Turner DJs the event.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Aaron Watkins and Tim Vincent share a laugh.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Jeff Gooderham and Jack Mueller

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Father Robert Dziedziak signs the Holy Trinity during a prayer.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Dressed as Uncle Sam, Aaron Watkins leads the parade.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Another honoree Bob Riley served in the Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Robert Curry gives the crowd a thumbs up.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

As guest of honor, Bill Kelley leads the other veterans in the parade.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Aaron Watkins waves the flag to patriotic music.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Veterans wave and pass an American flag.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Guest of honor Bill Kelley served during the Second World War.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Bob Riley stops by Bill Kelley's golf cart to show his respect.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Anne Flinter and Diane Monaghan

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Flags fly at St. Mary, Star of the Sea for Veterans Day.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 |

Uncle Sam on stilts led the parade, and a ball drop raised money for victims of Hurricane Ian.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Catholic Church went all out for its veterans on Friday. Members of the men’s club hired a DJ and circus performer and organized a parade and helicopter ball drop. 

The guest of honor was 97-year-old Bill Kelley. Kelley has lived on Longboat Key for over 30 years and served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman during World War II.

Kelley walked Omaha Beach after D-Day retrieving the wounded, and he was honored for the hero he is by all in attendance. Guests approached the golf cart eager to shake his hand and thank him for his service. The other veterans walked behind him during the parade. 

Patriotic music boomed from the DJ David Turner’s speakers. Circus performer Aaron Watkins dressed as Uncle Sam and entertained the crowd from stilts waving an American flag.

Tables lined the driveway, and church members enjoyed a drive-in potluck dinner and a helicopter show. A miniature golf course was set up for a hole in one. The 50/50 raffle raised money for victims of Hurricane Ian.

