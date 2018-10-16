St. Mary Women's Guild jumps into fall

The St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church fellowship hall was decked out for fall and Halloween on Oct. 16.

And so were some church members.

On Tuesday, the Women’s Guild hosted its annual “Welcome Back” luncheon. The women attended Mass then walked over to the hall to socialize, enjoy lunch and listen to Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren share a bit about the chamber and its purpose.

Before sitting down, the women caught up with each other on their summer adventures and laughed over various Halloween costumes worn by fellow members including Bonnie Schneider’s panda and Ginny Akhoury’s clown.