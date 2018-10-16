 Skip to main content
Members enjoyed pumpkin pie and other fall-themed foods during the luncheon.

St. Mary Women's Guild jumps into fall

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018

Andy Youngs and Nancy White

Elaine Cichon, Mary Ann Vauer and Elizabeth La France

Rita Draveling and Dorothy Williams

Claire Arbour and Jane Vorel

A preview of items for the annual Christmas Bazaar were on sale for members.

Ingrid Wisniewski, Sue DiNatale and Antoinette Brill

Mary Elizabeth Carey and Bonnie Schneider

Ginny Akhoury and the Rev. Gerry Finegan

Dee Tornillo and Dolores Engelke

Gail Buermann and Ginny Akhoury

Guild members gathered in the church's fellowship hall Oct. 16 for a "Welcome Back" luncheon.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church fellowship hall was decked out for fall and Halloween on Oct. 16.

And so were some church members.

On Tuesday, the Women’s Guild hosted its annual “Welcome Back” luncheon. The women attended Mass then walked over to the hall to socialize, enjoy lunch and listen to Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren share a bit about the chamber and its purpose.

Before sitting down, the women caught up with each other on their summer adventures and laughed over various Halloween costumes worn by fellow members including Bonnie Schneider’s panda and Ginny Akhoury’s clown.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

