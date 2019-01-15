St. Mary Women's Guild hosts baby shower for Community Pregnancy Clinics

The St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church social hall was dotted with pink and blue Jan. 15.

On Tuesday afternoon the Women’s Guild hosted a baby shower for Community Pregnancy Clinics, which has a location in Sarasota on 7th Street.

Each attendee brought either clothing, toys or diapers to be donated to the women who use the services.

Two representatives from the clinic, Patty Madsen and Karen Liebert, addressed the group and shared the mission of the clinics, which is to “save babies from abortion while providing care, compassion and choices for women,” the clinics’ website said.