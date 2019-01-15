 Skip to main content
Karen Liebert, Monsignor Gerry Finnegan, Patty Madsen and Ginny Akhoury

St. Mary Women's Guild hosts baby shower for Community Pregnancy Clinics

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 |

Karen Liebert, Monsignor Gerry Finnegan, Patty Madsen and Ginny Akhoury

Mary Ann Bauer and Gayle Sobieck

Each table was decorated with themed plates and cutlery.

Dolores Engelke and Jane Vorel

Annette Conti Hogan and Joan Stapleton

Mary Salpietra and Dee Tornillo

Every attendee brought a toy, clothing or diapers to be donated.

Ginny Akhoury with Community Pregnancy Clinics representatives Patty Madsen and Karen Liebert

Cindy Noble, Cindy Phillips and Kathy Neudorfer

Attendees pinned pushpins on a map to show where their grandchildren live.

Each attendee brought a gift, such as clothing, diapers or a toy to be donated.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church social hall was dotted with pink and blue Jan. 15.

On Tuesday afternoon the Women’s Guild hosted a baby shower for Community Pregnancy Clinics, which has a location in Sarasota on 7th Street.  

Each attendee brought either clothing, toys or diapers to be donated to the women who use the services.

Two representatives from the clinic, Patty Madsen and Karen Liebert, addressed the group and shared the mission of the clinics, which is to “save babies from abortion while providing care, compassion and choices for women,” the clinics’ website said.

 

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

