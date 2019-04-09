St. Mary Women's Guild appoints new officers

Additionally, Anne-Marie Russell, executive director of the Sarasota Museum of Art, spoke to the group at the April 9 meeting.
The St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Women’s Guild welcomed its new officers April 9.
On Tuesday morning, guild members attended mass and an officer installation service for Sue DiNatale, Marilyn Bettencourt,Paul Sharp and JoAnn Sifuentes.
Following the ceremony, members enjoyed lunch and heard from guest speaker Anne-Marie Russell, the executive director of the Sarasota Museum of Art.