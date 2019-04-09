 Skip to main content
Officer Marilyn Bettencourt, Monsignor Gerry Finegan, officers Sue DiNatale, Paul Sharp and JoAnn Sifuentes

St. Mary Women's Guild appoints new officers

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

Officer Marilyn Bettencourt, Monsignor Gerry Finegan, officers Sue DiNatale, Paul Sharp and JoAnn Sifuentes

Guest speaker, Anne-Marie Russell, executive director of the Sarasota Museum of Art, and Ginny Akhoury

Centerpieces were adorned with various items, such as birds and flowers, to show thanks for their creation.

Stella Kelley and Jo Franz

Dee Tornillo and Mary Jo Stauffer

Trudy Katstra and Vivian Leahy

Each guild member got to take home a coaster.

Sally Daneman and Deborah Marino

Centerpieces were adorned with various items, such as birds, flowers and fruit, to show thanks for their creation.

Theresa DiStefano, Mary Del Pup and Mary Jo Stauffer

Members brought items to be donated to All Faiths Food Banks.

Additionally, Anne-Marie Russell, executive director of the Sarasota Museum of Art, spoke to the group at the April 9 meeting.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Women’s Guild welcomed its new officers April 9.

On Tuesday morning, guild members attended mass and an officer installation service for Sue DiNatale, Marilyn Bettencourt,Paul Sharp and JoAnn Sifuentes.

Following the ceremony, members enjoyed lunch and heard from guest speaker Anne-Marie Russell, the executive director of the Sarasota Museum of Art.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

