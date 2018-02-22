 Skip to main content
Tournament winners Bob Smith, Tom Guarino and Steve Golia

St. Mary swings into golf tournament

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Tournament winners Bob Smith, Tom Guarino and Steve Golia

Lenny DiStefano and Pete Salpietra

Ian MacIntosh, Joe Sever and Chris Dinger

The Rev. Eric Scanlan, Lenny DiStefano, Mosignor Gerry Finegan and Chuck Sobieck

Gus Swoboda and Mike VandenBusch

Alice Garger, Pat Henry, Betsy Bauerscshmidt and Midge Pescatello

Ken and Marilyn Schaefer and Carol and Fred Riccio

The Hopkins and the McGoverns won third place.

The second place winners with Lenny DiStefano

Marcie McGovern and Peggy Hopkins

The Men's Club hosted its annual golf tournament Feb. 22 at The Resort at Longboat Key Club.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church parish members and guests swung into friendly competition Feb. 22.

On Thursday morning, and into the afternoon, about 120 people played in the men’s club annual golf tournament. This year, competitors played 18 holes on the Islandside golf course of The Resort at Longboat Key Club.

After the round of golf, attendees enjoyed a buffet lunch at the club. There, the the club’s golf director, Terry O’Hara announced the winners.

Bob Smith, Tom Guarino and Steve Golia won with a score of 59, the only score to be in the 50s.



 

