St. Mary swings into golf tournament

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church parish members and guests swung into friendly competition Feb. 22.

On Thursday morning, and into the afternoon, about 120 people played in the men’s club annual golf tournament. This year, competitors played 18 holes on the Islandside golf course of The Resort at Longboat Key Club.

After the round of golf, attendees enjoyed a buffet lunch at the club. There, the the club’s golf director, Terry O’Hara announced the winners.

Bob Smith, Tom Guarino and Steve Golia won with a score of 59, the only score to be in the 50s.





