St. Mary, Star of the Sea Women's Guild brings in 2020

The St. Mary, Star of the Sea Women's Guild held a baby shower on Jan. 14.

No member of the congregation is expecting a baby, though as members caught up, they shared sweet holiday stories of their young grandchildren, but there was a table piled with baby supplies, toys and clothes all the same as the group held its Respect Life Baby Shower to kick off the new year.

After a social hour and sweet treats, Dr. Karen Liebert and registered nurse Patty Madsen from Community Pregnancy Clinics spoke to the gathered women about the mission of their clinic and the children they help.