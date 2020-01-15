 Skip to main content
Nancy Gornto and Mary Jane Tolpa.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea Women's Guild brings in 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 |

Theresa DiStefano and Francine Dragotta.

Ginny Akhoury and Julia Grazino.

Paula Sharp and Susan Gilmore-Clarke.

Donna Flynn and Claire Arbour.

Veronica Furey, Dr. Karen Liebert and Jane Vorel.

Ginny Akhoury and Patty Madsen.

Donations for babies.

The women lined up for refreshments before the meeting began.

Baby-themed decorations fit the meeting's purpose.

Rubber duckies floated around the room.

Patty Madsen and guild president Susan DiNatale.

Sandra Montrona and Maureen Watterson.

The meeting boasted a good turnout of members.

Patty Madsen speaks to the crowd.

The group got together for the first time this decade to gather supplies for babies.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The St. Mary, Star of the Sea Women's Guild held a baby shower on Jan. 14. 

No member of the congregation is expecting a baby, though as members caught up, they shared sweet holiday stories of their young grandchildren, but there was a table piled with baby supplies, toys and clothes all the same as the group held its Respect Life Baby Shower to kick off the new year. 

After a social hour and sweet treats, Dr. Karen Liebert and registered nurse Patty Madsen from Community Pregnancy Clinics spoke to the gathered women about the mission of their clinic and the children they help. 

