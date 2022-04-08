St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church installs new officers

The promise of a new year calls for new leadership for the women's guild of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church. Five new officers were installed during a special Mass and celebrated during the guild's meeting April 8.

Cindy Noble, who became president partway through the previous year, remained president. Linda Olsen became vice president, Susan Gilmore-Clarke became recording secretary, Casey Sheehe was installed as corresponding secretary, and Marilyn Davol remained treasurer. Three outgoing officers, JoAnn Sifuentes, Paula Sharp and Susan DiNatale, were also honored.

After Mass, members gathered for one more lunch before the season ends. Committee leaders from the Royal Rummage, fashion show, Christmas Bazaar, Day of Reflection and new member committees gave a review of how their events went this past year and attendees got an opportunity to sign up to volunteer at next year's events. In all, more than 50 members showed up to celebrate the guild's work in 2021 and 2022.