Judges checked who won the helicopter ball drop.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church hosts parish picnic

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Aaron Watkins gets the party going.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Father Robert Dziedziak, right, snaps photos as prizes are doled out.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Steve Whitney and George Noble

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Deirdre Schueppert, Cindy Noble and Joyce Welch

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Kathy and Bob Long

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Nancy Gornto, Anne Rutz and Dan Rutz

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Steve Whitney, George Noble and Cindy Noble at their picnic setup.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Bernie and Kathy McMahon and Tom and Mary Reedy

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Ginny Akhoury and Mary McGrath

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Father Robert Dziedziak told a few jokes after the prayer session.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

The leaders of the Men's and Women's Guilds got a one-year anniversary cake for Father Robert Dziedziak.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Donna and Vinny Flynn

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Aaron Watkins gives Deirdre Watkins a flower.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Mary Ann Simpson and Paula Sharp

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Parishioners started doing the twist as the music got going.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

J and Debbie Dee

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Aaron Watkins visits a table.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Bonnie Schneider, Sue DiNatale and Joann Sifuentes

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Aaron Watkins leads the YMCA.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

Inside the church, the Women's Guild sold raffle baskets.

Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021 |

The church hosted its first social event in about a year and invited parishioners to pack a picnic.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The helicopter was bigger than the parishioners of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church had thought it would be, but the golf ball drop still went off without a hitch. The church's parish picnic, its first social event in about a year, began on March 18 with a helicopter dropping low over the parking lot to deposit golf balls as close to a target flag as possible. 

"I have to say I was a little bit skeptical," Father Robert Dziedziak said. "I had never seen a ball drop before."

Prizes were given out to the owners of the golf balls closest balls to the flag, as well as a $10 consolation prize for Lenny DiStefano, whose golf ball fell farthest away. Parishioners mingled between the ball drop and the tolling of the bells at 6 p.m., when Dziedziak led a prayer service. He followed it up with a few jokes that got the parish laughing. Before parishioners turned back to their picnics, Women's Guild President Sue DiNatale presented Dziedziak with a cake and card from the whole parish to celebrate his one-year anniversary with the church. 

Parishioners returned to their picnics and caught up with friends they hadn't seen in a while, or wandered into the church to bet on the raffle baskets put together by the Women's Guild. 

