St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church hosts Christmas Bazaar

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in many places, but the prettiest sight to see was the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 13.

Father Pick's donations Mary Elizabeth Carey staffed a table full of the late Father Edward Pick's possessions, from figurines to books and of course, St. Bernards. Parishioners and attendees were encouraged to take what they wanted and give a donation in return. All the money would go to a Catholic school in central Florida that Pick wanted to support.

The morning started with a large crowd that ebbed and flowed throughout the day as attendees filed in to check out handmade ornaments, decorations, gifts and baked goods, as well as many secondhand items. Barb Sikora, who was keeping an eye on the wreath section, said she had to replace purchased wreaths quickly to keep the wall populated with greenery.

Parishioners and others made cheerful conversation as they got into the mood for Christmas cheer. Decorations were a popular purchase, though handmade baby gifts like hats and bears found their way into baskets as well.