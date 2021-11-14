 Skip to main content
One of the late Father Pick's St. Bernards greeted guests.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church hosts Christmas Bazaar

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 |

Festive homegoods were everywhere at the bazaar.

A long table was well-stocked with baked treats, which buyers snacked on soon after buying.

Vanda Soper drops a raffle ticket in.

Bonnie Schneider and Barb Sikora

Mrs. and Mr. Santa Claus — er, Gayle and Chuck Sobieck

Many of the late Father Pick's possessions were available to interested parishioners for a small donation.

Marlene Campanaro, Sally Keyes, Mary Cialkowski and Cindy Keyes

The wreaths had to be replaced several times throughout the morning.

Peppermint mice were available for $1.

Many of the late Father Pick's possessions were available to interested parishioners for a small donation.

Maggie Oberst, Lilia Mahoney, Catherine Costello, JoAnn Sifuentes and Chris Gooderham

Tom and Donna Bennett

Tom and Donna Bennett were selling nature prints, relief dye jobs made from natural shapes.

Seasonally appropriate jewelry was for sale.

Jordan Keller and Vickie Brill

Hand-knitted hats and bears were a hit.

Pre-decorated trees were one of the big-ticket items.

Myriam Haddad, Nancy White and Jane Vorel

Handmade ornaments, courtesy of one volunteer's Cricut machine, sold as well.

Carol Fischbein, Clara McGonigle, Elaine Cichon and Mary Martin

The entire parish hall was filled with Christmas.

Gloria Lionetti, Donna Pettinato and Sandy Finnegan served coffee and treats to volunteers.

The Longboat Key church sold baked goods, crafts and decorations galore.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in many places, but the prettiest sight to see was the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 13. 

The morning started with a large crowd that ebbed and flowed throughout the day as attendees filed in to check out handmade ornaments, decorations, gifts and baked goods, as well as many secondhand items. Barb Sikora, who was keeping an eye on the wreath section, said she had to replace purchased wreaths quickly to keep the wall populated with greenery. 

Parishioners and others made cheerful conversation as they got into the mood for Christmas cheer. Decorations were a popular purchase, though handmade baby gifts like hats and bears found their way into baskets as well. 

 

