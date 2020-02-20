St. Mary, Star of the Sea brings members together over golf

More than 150 golfers and members turned out for St. Mary, Star of the Sea’s third annual golf tournament on Feb. 20.

The event, hosted by the Men’s Guild, brings members together for a bit of golf, sunshine and good food. After 18 holes at Harbourside Golf Course, attendees sat down to a buffet lunch at the facility’s dining room.

“This is a great thing, and we got a big turnout,” said chair Lenny DiStefano.

Local businesses including Ace Hardware sponsored the event, while others provided dinners and other gifts for the raffle. All money raised by the event will go to the church’s various charities, including Catholic churches and schools and veterans programs.