Roger Garbarino, Bob Wyatt and Dick Antonello

St. Mary, Star of the Sea brings members together over golf

Father Phillip Schweda, Father Jim Walther, Lenny DiStefano, Shawn Monahan and Eric Scanlan

Lenny DiStefano and Terry O'Hara

Luc Bourgon, Sandy French, Bob Munoz and Bob Winter

Attendees got to chow down on a buffet lunch after golf.

Raffles and prizes were to be won by the lucky ones.

Attendees grouped together to chat after the round.

Mike and Elaine Cichon with Marcie and Terry McGovern

Carol Linehan and Keith O'Connor

Katherine Jauernig, Bob Curry, Frank Mondi and Dino Sifuentes

Desserts went just as quickly as the meal.

Lenny DiStefano instructs attendees to give their score cards to Terry O'Hara, so the winners could be recognized.

The fundraiser is in its third year.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

More than 150 golfers and members turned out for St. Mary, Star of the Sea’s third annual golf tournament on Feb. 20. 

The event, hosted by the Men’s Guild, brings members together for a bit of golf, sunshine and good food. After 18 holes at Harbourside Golf Course, attendees sat down to a buffet lunch at the facility’s dining room. 

“This is a great thing, and we got a big turnout,” said chair Lenny DiStefano. 

Local businesses including Ace Hardware sponsored the event, while others provided dinners and other gifts for the raffle. All money raised by the event will go to the church’s various charities, including Catholic churches and schools and veterans programs. 

