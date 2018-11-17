St. Mary rings in holiday cheer

Nearly an hour into the St. Mary Women’s Guild Christmas Bazaar and the chairwomen knew it was going well.

Not because the fellowship hall was crowded, but because items were already selling out.

“The chocolate alligators sold out in 45 minutes,” Carol Fischbein, a co-chairwoman who made the chocolate alligators said.

Clara McGonigle, another chairwoman, said the baby blankets had also sold out.

The Women’s Guild began preparing for the bazaar in June and met weekly to prepare the trees and other decorations. When it all came together, the hall looked like Santa Claus’ workshop.

Throughout the bazaar, which took place on Nov. 17, customers could check many items off their nice lists. Christmas decorations, such as trees, wreaths and ornaments, and baked goods and other items were for sale.

A part of the proceeds will be going to Catholic Relief Services, but that total will includes money raised from the guild’s other events, including the annual Royal Rummage Sale, which is in March.