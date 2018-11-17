 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bazaar chairwomen Carol Fischbein, Andy Youngs and Clara McGonigle

St. Mary rings in holiday cheer

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Bazaar chairwomen Carol Fischbein, Andy Youngs and Clara McGonigle

Buy this Photo
Susan DiNatale found “crucifix sailfish” from the red tide and sold them at the bazaar.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Susan DiNatale found “crucifix sailfish” from the red tide and sold them at the bazaar.

Buy this Photo
A part of the proceeds from the Christmas Bazaar went to Catholic Relief Services.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

A part of the proceeds from the Christmas Bazaar went to Catholic Relief Services.

Buy this Photo
Christmas ornaments and other various decorations were for sale.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Christmas ornaments and other various decorations were for sale.

Buy this Photo
Jo Franz and Carol Bulbulia

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Jo Franz and Carol Bulbulia

Buy this Photo
Vanda Soper and Kathi Clarey

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Vanda Soper and Kathi Clarey

Buy this Photo
Marilyn Bettencourt and Myriam Haddad

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Marilyn Bettencourt and Myriam Haddad

Buy this Photo
Mary McGrath and Deirdre Schueppert

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Mary McGrath and Deirdre Schueppert

Buy this Photo
Marlene Cambanaro and Sally Keyes sold their jewelry at the bazaar.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Marlene Cambanaro and Sally Keyes sold their jewelry at the bazaar.

Buy this Photo
Debbie Marino and Sally Daneman

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Debbie Marino and Sally Daneman

Buy this Photo
Gayle Sobiek and Gail Buermann

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Gayle Sobiek and Gail Buermann

Buy this Photo
Libby Biedermann peruses a book during the bazaar.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Libby Biedermann peruses a book during the bazaar.

Buy this Photo
Vivian Leahy and Jane Bagot

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Vivian Leahy and Jane Bagot

Buy this Photo
Mary Lou Ivaska personalizes toboggan ornaments.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Mary Lou Ivaska personalizes toboggan ornaments.

Buy this Photo
Gerri Nagle and Sue Binderr

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Gerri Nagle and Sue Binderr

Buy this Photo
Decorated Christmas trees were on sale during the bazaar.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 |

Decorated Christmas trees were on sale during the bazaar.

Buy this Photo
Share
The St. Mary's Women's Guild hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 17.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Nearly an hour into the St. Mary Women’s Guild Christmas Bazaar and the chairwomen knew it was going well.

Not because the fellowship hall was crowded, but because items were already selling out.

“The chocolate alligators sold out in 45 minutes,” Carol Fischbein, a co-chairwoman who made the chocolate alligators said.

Clara McGonigle, another chairwoman, said the baby blankets had also sold out.

The Women’s Guild began preparing for the bazaar in June and met weekly to prepare the trees and other decorations. When it all came together, the hall looked like Santa Claus’ workshop.

Throughout the bazaar, which took place on Nov. 17, customers could check many items off their nice lists. Christmas decorations, such as trees, wreaths and ornaments, and baked goods and other items were for sale.

A part of the proceeds will be going to Catholic Relief Services, but that total will includes money raised from the guild’s other events, including the annual Royal Rummage Sale, which is in March.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement