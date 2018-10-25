 Skip to main content
One of the items that will be for sale is a coyote ornament, which the volunteers made a sign for in honor of the Longboat Key coyotes that have been roaming town.

St. Mary readies the holiday spirit

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 |

One of the items that will be for sale is a coyote ornament, which the volunteers made a sign for in honor of the Longboat Key coyotes that have been roaming town.

Every Thursday, event organizers, Clara McGonigle, Carol Fischbein and Andy Youngs prepare for the bazaar with a group of volunteers.

Every Thursday, event organizers, Clara McGonigle, Carol Fischbein and Andy Youngs prepare for the bazaar with a group of volunteers.

Deborah Marino made this queen-sized guilt that will be raffled off at the bazaar.

Deborah Marino made this queen-sized guilt that will be raffled off at the bazaar.

Christmas trees are being decorated in preparation for the bazaar.

Christmas trees are being decorated in preparation for the bazaar.

Gail Buermann and Andy Youngs search for a decorative piece while preparing Christmas Bazaar items.

Gail Buermann and Andy Youngs search for a decorative piece while preparing Christmas Bazaar items.

Kathy Hauser creates decorative Christmas trees out of wine corks.

Kathy Hauser creates decorative Christmas trees out of wine corks.

Deborah Marino cuts a piece of ribbon to use while preparing for the bazaar.

Deborah Marino cuts a piece of ribbon to use while preparing for the bazaar.

Andy Youngs searches through items for the bazaar.

Andy Youngs searches through items for the bazaar.

Stella Kelley and Dee Tornillo cut ribbon to wrap around a piece of swag.

Stella Kelley and Dee Tornillo cut ribbon to wrap around a piece of swag.

Stella Kelley measures a piece of ribbon to be used to decorate a piece of swag.

Stella Kelley measures a piece of ribbon to be used to decorate a piece of swag.

The annual Christmas Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the church.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

'Tis almost the season.

Christmas is still about seven weeks away, but the members of the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Women’s Guild have been preparing since June.

The guild’s annual Christmas Bazaar will be back for another year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 in the church’s social hall, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

With items ranging from baked goods and hand-knitted pieces to Christmas trees and ornaments, there is something for everyone on the nice list.

Bazaar co-organizers Clara McGonigle, Carol Fischbein and Andy Youngs have been working with volunteers since summer to get the items ready. Every Thursday, after the 9 a.m. Mass at the church, McGonigle, Fischbein and Youngs, along with some helpful elves, scurry to the fellowship hall to decorate trees, organize items and figure out pricing.

Not only is each week a chance to prepare for the bazaar, it’s a way for the volunteers, who McGonigle and Fischbein said are giving, loving and fun, to get to know each other.

Fischbein said they work hard but have a good time.

The Christmas Bazaar has free admission with items ranging in price from $1 to $200. Proceeds from the event go to a charity of the guild’s choosing.

For information, 383-1255.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

