St. Mary readies the holiday spirit

'Tis almost the season.

Christmas is still about seven weeks away, but the members of the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Women’s Guild have been preparing since June.

The guild’s annual Christmas Bazaar will be back for another year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 in the church’s social hall, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

With items ranging from baked goods and hand-knitted pieces to Christmas trees and ornaments, there is something for everyone on the nice list.

Bazaar co-organizers Clara McGonigle, Carol Fischbein and Andy Youngs have been working with volunteers since summer to get the items ready. Every Thursday, after the 9 a.m. Mass at the church, McGonigle, Fischbein and Youngs, along with some helpful elves, scurry to the fellowship hall to decorate trees, organize items and figure out pricing.

Not only is each week a chance to prepare for the bazaar, it’s a way for the volunteers, who McGonigle and Fischbein said are giving, loving and fun, to get to know each other.

Fischbein said they work hard but have a good time.

The Christmas Bazaar has free admission with items ranging in price from $1 to $200. Proceeds from the event go to a charity of the guild’s choosing.

For information, 383-1255.