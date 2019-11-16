 Skip to main content
Elaine Cichon fixes ribbon on one of the trees for sale.

St. Mary patrons bring in the holiday spirit

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 |

Elaine Cichon fixes ribbon on one of the trees for sale.

Co-chairs Clara McGonigle, Jane Vorel, Andy Youngs and Carol Fischbein

Co-chairs Clara McGonigle, Jane Vorel, Andy Youngs and Carol Fischbein

Patrons could buy fully-decorate Christmas trees of all sizes.

Patrons could buy fully-decorate Christmas trees of all sizes.

Sue DiNatale, Father Gerry Finegan, Lenny DiStefano and co-chair Clara McGonigle

Sue DiNatale, Father Gerry Finegan, Lenny DiStefano and co-chair Clara McGonigle

Linda Sellinger, Lilia Mahoney and Jo Ann Sifuentes

Linda Sellinger, Lilia Mahoney and Jo Ann Sifuentes

A snow scene is on sale.

A snow scene is on sale.

Arline Napiecek, Nancy Gornto and Mary Kupiek

Arline Napiecek, Nancy Gornto and Mary Kupiek

Anne Flinter and Donna Nelson work the raffle station.

Anne Flinter and Donna Nelson work the raffle station.

Church members met every Thursday to make items for the bazaar.

Church members met every Thursday to make items for the bazaar.

Jo Franz and Carol Hammar work the "Granny's Attic" section.

Jo Franz and Carol Hammar work the "Granny's Attic" section.

Sue Binder, Pat Gentner and Cindy Noble

Sue Binder, Pat Gentner and Cindy Noble

Patrons could buy vintage ornaments.

Patrons could buy vintage ornaments.

Jane Vorel helps Rosella Quattrone find ornaments in the right colors.

Jane Vorel helps Rosella Quattrone find ornaments in the right colors.

Dionne Reinert and Susan Veshosky

Dionne Reinert and Susan Veshosky

Church members made homemade ornaments for the sale.

Church members made homemade ornaments for the sale.

Debbie Marino poses with her mom Sally Daneman, who crocheted items for the sale.

Debbie Marino poses with her mom Sally Daneman, who crocheted items for the sale.

Theresa DiStefano and Carol Bulbulia

Theresa DiStefano and Carol Bulbulia

Stockings were just one of the many items people could purchase.

Stockings were just one of the many items people could purchase.

Mike Chichon and Chuck DiNatale advertise the church's next event.

Mike Chichon and Chuck DiNatale advertise the church's next event.

Mary Golia and Dee Tornillo

Mary Golia and Dee Tornillo

Residents could purchase small, medium and full sized decorated Christmas trees.

Residents could purchase small, medium and full sized decorated Christmas trees.

The Longboat church hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Stockings, fully-decorated Christmas trees and wreaths decked the halls of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church Saturday as it hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar. 

Church members and outside vendors set up various booths throughout the church hall to sell their holiday-themed wares. 

Members of the church have met every Thursday since May to decorate trees and sew and crochet items in preparation for the event. Additionally, members made baked goods and donated items to be sold in the "Granny's Attic" section.  

"It's great fun," said Clara McGonigle, a co-chair of the event. "We all get together and work and we just have a good time talking and commenting on each other's things." 

McGonigle said there are a lot of popular items, such as homemade ornaments and blankets, but the crowd favorite is typically the fully-decorate Christmas trees. 

Money made from the bazaar and the church's annual rummage sale is donated to various area charities. 

