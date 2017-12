After a year hiatus, the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church parish picnic made its comeback Dec. 9.

About 200 church members gathered for the picnic, which had to be moved indoors due to rain. However, the weather didn’t stop the attendees from their fun. Complete with a barbecue buffet, potluck appetizer tables and a visit from The Purple Belle Ice Cream Truck, congregants mingled throughout the afternoon.