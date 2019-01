The pasta-bilities were endless at the St. Mary Men’s Club Italian Night.

On Jan. 17, men’s club members and guests enjoyed meatballs, pasta, dessert and beverages.

As the attendees arrived, the kitchen crew, made up of Rick Stauffer, Lenny DiStefano, Chuck Sobieck, Joe Sever, Dennis McIvor and Joe Zampino, was busy in the kitchen. DiStefano said there were more than 200 meatballs made for the dinner.