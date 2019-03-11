 Skip to main content
Event chairwomen JoAnn Sifuentes, Bonnie Schneider and Cindy Noble

St. Mary dreams up spring fashion show

Mary Del Pup models a Niche Pacific tunic. The fashion show took place on Del Pup’s birthday, so the crowd sang to her before the show.

Susan Gilmore-Clark and Jane Cronin

Jean Marie Seidl is all smiles as she walks the runway.

Susan Pariseau and Gloria Long

Catherine Costello models a gray linen top during the fashion show, which featured clothes from Dillard’s.

Clara Martini, Dragana Cupic, Linda Muller and Diane Blake

Dottie Pirelli models a marigold dress on the runway.

Pat Watson, Carol Hammer and Jo Franz

Daffodils decorated each of the tables in the room.

Linda Litwin models a black tunic on the runway.

Judy Thelen and Joyce Tappin

Raffle items ranged from games to gift cards.

Norma Mladineo, Mary Jo Stauffer, Jane Vorel and Dolores Engelke

Sheila Eiss-Gerling, Sharry Hopkins and Irene Klemens

Lee Ann Rosenthal models a patterned tunic and black pants from Dillard’s.

On March 11, more than 200 people gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom for the "Daffodils & Dreams" fashion show.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The St. Mary Star of the Sea Women’s Guild sprang into spring March 11.

On Monday afternoon, more than 200 people gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom for the guild’s annual fashion show, which was themed “Daffodils & Dreams.”

This year’s fashions came from Dillard’s and ranged from tunics to dresses. Six models took the runway with each wearing five outfits.

Before sitting down to lunch, fashion lovers perused raffle items ranging from concert tickets and jewelry to restaurant gift cards and spa days.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Catholic education and local charities.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

