St. Mary dreams up spring fashion show

The St. Mary Star of the Sea Women’s Guild sprang into spring March 11.

On Monday afternoon, more than 200 people gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom for the guild’s annual fashion show, which was themed “Daffodils & Dreams.”

This year’s fashions came from Dillard’s and ranged from tunics to dresses. Six models took the runway with each wearing five outfits.

Before sitting down to lunch, fashion lovers perused raffle items ranging from concert tickets and jewelry to restaurant gift cards and spa days.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Catholic education and local charities.